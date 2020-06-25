Coronavirus: The 12 major developments that happened on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know on 25 June. This article was updated at 3pm.

Deaths: The number of people who have died across the UK after contracting coronavirus has risen by at least 63 in 24 hours. Read more here.

Crime: A convicted paedophile found guilty of attempting to groom a 12-year-old girl has avoided prison due to a delay in his case caused by the coronavirus lockdown. Paul Appleton, 47, had been told to expect a custodial sentence by a judge after he was found guilty of attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. Read more here.

Finance: The Royal Mail said on Thursday that it would axe around 2,000 management jobs as part of plan to save £300m ($373m) in costs in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Citing “long-standing” shifts to its business, the company said that the pandemic had hastened the decline of its letters business, with customers instead sending more parcels. Read more here.

Lockdown: Red tape is due to be cut to help the economy to recover from coronavirus and the nation to enjoy the summer sunshine outdoors. The government will be allowing food and alcohol on sale outdoors, more outdoor markets, car boot sales and summer fairs, all allowed without the burden of restrictive planning and licensing laws. Read more here.

The owners of more than 100 gyms across the country have called on the government to allow them to reopen, saying the decision to prioritise pubs, restaurants and hotels was based on “favourable publicity” rather than “the health of the nation”. In a letter published in The Times, the owners of 130 gyms said they were “dismayed” by Tuesday’s announcement from Boris Johnson, who allowed the reopening of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers from 4 July, but said indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail bars and beauty salons should remain closed. Read more here.

Bournemouth beach was left strewn in litter after people descended on it for a day on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring into the 30s. Pictures showed tents set up despite a ban on camping, as well as overflowing bins. Read more here.

Science: A doctor has warned of the long term impact of coronavirus, as he is still suffering with symptoms three months after first developing them. Dr Jake Suett, 31, is still suffering chest pain, breathlessness, blurred vision, memory loss, a high temperature, concentration problems - and is unable to work. Read more here.

The R rate across the UK remains below one according to government data. The growth rate of the virus also remains unchanged. Read more here.

Rest of the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a dire warning about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe after countries lifted their lockdowns. Hans Kluge, regional director of WHO Europe, said the risk of easing restrictions “has now become a reality” after 30 countries reported increased COVID-19 infections. Read more here.

New Zealand has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, weeks after Jacinda Ardern was able to say the country was virus free. The infected people all came from abroad after 20 June. Read more here.

Positive news

The Eiffel Tower in Paris has reopened, after its longest closure since the Second World War. The lifts remain shut, so anyone who wants to take in the view will have to climb nearly 700 steps to the top. Read more here.

Clap for Carers is to come back for one week only to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS. People are being asked to come out and clap at 5pm on Sunday 5 July to say thank-you to all the NHS staff who have worked during the coronavirus crisis. Read more here.

