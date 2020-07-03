Coronavirus: The 15 major developments that happened on Friday

Here’s what you need to know on 3 July. This article was updated at 3pm.

Deaths: A further 38 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England. Two more were reported in Northern Ireland, with the same figure reported in Wales.

Policy: Flexible furlough comes into place this week, meaning some employees can return to work part-time. Find out how it works here.

The US and Greece have been excluded from a list of 60 countries which Brits can go on holiday to without quarantining when they return. Quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10. Read more here.

Pubs won’t automatically have to close if it turns out a customer has tested positive for coronavirus, according to government guidance. Guidance issued by the government says if venues receive a request for information from NHS Test and Trace — suggesting someone linked to the location has tested positive for COVID-19 — it doesn’t mean they have to close. Read more here.

Boris Johnson has said gyms would be able to reopen 'in a couple of weeks' as he vowed to kickstart Britain's economy coming out of the coronavirus lockdown. The prime minister said the government are trying to reopen fitness facilities 'as soon as we can do it in a Covid-secure way' in an interview with LBC. Read more here.

Politics: Nicola Sturgeon has attacked Boris Johnson’s government over its “shambolic” handling of air bridges. First minister Sturgeon claimed Downing Street had not involved Scotland in its decision making on the matter. Read more here.

Boris Johnson refused to discuss details of his father’s trip to Greece, despite Foreign Office guidance advising against all but essential travel. Stanley Johnson, 79, arrived in Greece on Wednesday to go to his villa. The PM said he wouldn’t go into details and it should be discussed with his father. Read more here.

Scotland and Wales: With different rules in the devolved nations, the leaders of the Scottish and Welsh government have warned their people about travel over the weekend. Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford asked people close to the border to think about what had been achieved when considering crossing to go to the pub. Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said as people travel, they should avoid busy or crowded areas and should take their litter home for them.

Symptoms: Delirium is a common symptom among elderly patients hospitalised with the coronavirus, experts have said. It is defined as sudden confusion, which may leave an individual unable to think clearly, know where they are or pay attention. In severe cases, sufferers may even hallucinate. Read more here.

Care homes: More than half of care homes in England and Wales have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 according to new figures. ONS figures also reveal 20,000 care home residents died of coronavirus. Read more here.

Rest of the world

Angela Merkel has been photographed wearing a face covering after being accused of hypocrisy as she had not been wearing one. She’d previously said she didn’t need to when observing social distancing rules. Read more here.

The US has reported 55,000 new coronavirus cases, setting a record for the third day in a row. It’s also the highest daily number from any country. Read more here.

Sweden has launched an inquiry into its decision not to lock down completely when it was initially hit by coronavirus after its number of cases topped 70,000. A total of 5,411 people have died from COVID-19, according to the country’s official figures, with the number of cases hitting 70,639. Read more here.

Positive news

Twins were able to meet up for the first time since lockdown began to celebrate their 100th birthday. Dorcas Tobin and Edith Dumbleton shed some tears during their reunion, which included a special tea party. Read more here.

Businesses have discussed the creative solutions they came up with to make sure they didn’t need to make employees redundant during the pandemic. Penderyn Distillery in the Brecon Beacons pivoted to making hand sanitiser, which they say was a lifeline. Read more here.

