Coronavirus: The 13 major developments that happened on Tuesday

Two nurses stand under an umbrella during the pouring rain outside Southend Hospital during the minute's silence for key workers who have died. (Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know on 28 April. This article was updated at 3pm.

Deaths: A total of 19,295 people have died from coronavirus in England’s hospitals, a rise of 546. Most of those deaths took place between 25 and 27 April, with 141 happening between 1 and 24 April and 20 occurring in March. Across the rest of the UK, Scotland recorded 70, taking its total to 1,332, while Wales has recorded another 17 for a total of 813. Northern Ireland has not yet posted its latest figures. Read more here.

Some children have died from a new disease linked to coronavirus, the health secretary has said. Matt Hancock said on Tuesday he was "very worried" about reports of a new illness in children and experts are "looking into it with great urgency". Read more here.

New data has revealed that 35% more people died from coronavirus than the government reported in its daily figures in the week ending 17 April. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said there were 22,351 total deaths in England and Wales in the week ending 17 April, almost double the five-year average. Care home deaths also tripled, the figures reveal. Read more here.

Policy: Nicola Sturgeon has announced new guidance that the Scottish public should wear face masks in enclosed spaces where social distancing is difficult to achieve, for example while shopping or using public transport. Read more here.

Rubbish dumps closed because of the coronavirus pandemic should be reopened in the coming weeks, the government has said. Councils will be asked to plan the organised reopening of household waste collection sites, communities minister Robert Jenrick said. Read more here.

Michael Gove has warned that people will not be able to visit seaside resorts “for some time to come” as the UK continues its coronavirus lockdown. Gove said lockdown restrictions would continue to be stringently enforced for seaside regions. Read more here.

Story continues

NHS: The nation fell silent for one minute to remember the key workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic. Images show NHS workers remembering colleagues and Boris Johnson in his cabinet room. Read more here.

Science: One of the world's leading human genetics experts has told Sky News that coronavirus was widespread in the UK at the very start of the pandemic and a lack of vigilance allowed the virus to take hold. Read more here.

Matt Hancock has said “the best information we have” suggests coronavirus arrived in the UK with holidaymakers returning from half-term breaks in Italy and Spain back in February. Read more here.

Rest of the world

New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has credited with eliminating domestic transmission of the coronavirus. Ardern has also revealed she had a phone call with the Queen to update her on the situation. Read more here.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be cancelled all together if a COVID-19 vaccine is not found soon, Japan's chief medic has warned. In March, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) announced the Games, due to be held this July, would be postponed for a year and would still be called Tokyo 2020. Read more here.

Positive news

A teacher has turned a bus stop into a gallery for children’s artwork. Sarah Lamarr said she started the initiative the day after the UK’s coronavirus lockdown began when she realised she would be stuck inside indefinitely with only a bland bus stop to look at. Read more here.

Eight children have raised £6,700 for Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which provides specialist nurses for seriously ill children. One boy with a rare and undiagnosed condition, which means he cannot walk, pulled himself on a mini marathon of 26 laps around his house. Read more here.