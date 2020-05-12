Coronavirus: The 13 major developments that happened on Tuesday

Passengers wearing face masks on a platform at Canning Town underground station in London. (Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know on 12 May. This article was updated at 3pm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Deaths: The UK’s coronavirus death toll has passed 40,000, according to new data. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday showed that 35,044 deaths involving COVID-19 took place in England and Wales up to 1 May. Read more here.

The coronavirus death toll has fallen in every region of England and Wales for the first time since the pandemic began, figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday that all areas of the two countries had a weekly decrease in the percentage of deaths involving COVID-19. Read more here.

Policy: The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has extended the UK furlough scheme to October. He has not reduced the percentage of salary the government will cover, amid reports it would drop from 80% to 60%. Read more here.

Matt Hancock has said it is unlikely that Brits will get a holiday abroad this summer. He told Phil and Holly on This Morning: “It is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to possible for this summer. I just think that’s a reality of life.” Read more here.

Commuters should face away from each other when they cannot stay two metres apart under new coronavirus rules, the government has said. In its new guidance on how to travel safely during the coronavirus outbreak, the government told passengers to minimise the time they spend near other people and avoid physical contact with them. Read more here.

Boris Johnson’s plans to lift the coronavirus lockdown “will not ensure the suppression of the epidemic”, a former director at the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. Professor Anthony Costello, a member of the independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) committee, accused the government of repeating its early mistakes in dealing with the virus. Read more here.

Story continues

Test, track and trace: An app to track the spread of coronavirus in the UK will be rolled out in mid-May. A trial in the Isle of Wight has been successful according to Matt Hancock. Read more here.

NHS: Medics have criticised people for breaking lockdown and arriving in hospital A&E departments with injuries over the Bank Holiday weekend. One NHS nurse said that "nearly every patient" who attended Bridgend's emergency department in South Wales this weekend was "drunk with a head injury". Read more here.

Science: Experts have largely dismissed a study that suggests more men may be dying with the coronavirus due to them having higher levels of an enzyme in their blood. Scientists from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands looked at blood samples from over 3,700 heart-failure patients across 11 countries. Read more here.

Rest of the world

Fewer people may have been infected with the coronavirus than expected, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. A larger amount of patients have also suffered a “significant” illness after being infected than previously thought, according to Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme. Read more here.

All Wuhan citizens will get a COVID-19 test after a fresh outbreak in the city, where the first cases were reported at the end of 2019. Six new cases were reported over the weekend, the first in Hubei province in 35 days. Read more here.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how coronavirus is spreading

Positive news

Father-of-five Dean Vine, 33, has spent nearly £2,000 of his own money buying food and other supplies for vulnerable people in his neighbourhood. His company, Thames Water, is now matching his hard work. Read more here.

The happiest place on earth, Disneyland, reopened its Shanghai Park. Tickets are capped at a third of the usual entry size, and social distancing, mask wearing and temperature checks are all in operation. Read more here.