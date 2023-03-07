Major copper producers unveil plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050

·2 min read

MELBOURNE, March 7 (Reuters) - A group of the world's biggest copper producers said it aimed to slash direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, in a move that could make the sector more attractive to environmentally-conscious investment funds.

With copper demand forecast to double to 50 million tonnes by 2050 from 2020 levels, the International Copper Association's (ICA) roadmap released on Tuesday set a target for members to cut direct and indirect emissions by 30% to 40% by 2030, and by 70% to 80% by 2040, before reaching zero by 2050, it said.

Members include BHP Group Chile's Codelco, Glencore , Freeport-McMoRan, Japan's JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation and Poland's KGHM.

There are no members from China, the world's biggest producer of refined copper. The copper producers plan to reduce direct and indirect emissions by decarbonising power supply, improving efficiency and scrap collection. Copper production from scrap metal can typically be done via electricity so is easier to decarbonise.

The ICA's members will also work with customers to reduce their "scope 3" emissions by 10% by 2030, by 30% to 40% by 2040, and by 60% to 70% by 2050, it said.

"These collective ambitions show a clear trajectory to achieving defined emissions reductions of up to 85% by 2050, with the balance to be addressed through advanced technologies and enhanced collaboration," the ICA said.

Emissions produced by the copper industry as a whole represent 0.2% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In 2018, the average emission intensity of refined copper production was 4.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per tonne of copper, down by 13.4% from 5.4 tonnes of CO2e in 1990.

Given copper's key role in the energy transition and the "ambitious" decarbonisation plans, the sector should be an attractive investment for funds that use environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, the ICA said. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Latest Stories

  • ‘Ghost of the mountains’ spotted running along rocky slopes in India, video shows

    The family of elusive creatures was seen running, jumping and reuniting.

  • Red tide has overtaken much of Florida's southwest coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • Booming Alberta town close to maxing out its water licence capacity

    Booming growth in Cochrane, Alta., is putting pressure on the town as it edges closer to maxing out its water licence capacity. Like other municipalities in the region, the town relies on a licence to draw the water it needs from the Bow River. But with no new water licences being granted by the provincial government and a growing population, the community needs solutions. In the mid-2000s, the province put a moratorium on applications for any new water licences for the entire South Saskatchewan

  • ‘Rare’ tiger — with three ‘even rarer’ cubs — spotted in Thai rainforest, video shows

    Less than 200 of the endangered species still roam the country.

  • B.C. man cautions against common but toxic plant after exposure caused temporary vision loss

    With spring right around the corner, a B.C. man is warning others about giant hogweed, a highly toxic plant that left him with temporary vision loss — and covered in massive, burning blisters. Giant hogweed is an invasive, noxious weed and in B.C., found mostly in parts of the South Coast and Vancouver Island. It has been observed in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and appears to be spreading, according to Nature Conservancy Canada. "This is a hellish plant. It is as hellish as they come," said

  • A Florida homeowner opened his front door. He was bitten by an alligator.

    The incident happened in Daytona Beach, Florida late Friday night, officials said. The man survived the gator bite and the gator was euthanized.

  • Sydney records hottest day in two years as 40C temperatures threaten homes

    Temperatures have reached 40C in parts of eastern Australia as an autumn heatwave saw fires threaten properties and forced schools to be closed. Sydney recorded its hottest day in more than two years with temperatures reaching 37.6 (99.7F) as nearly 40 bushfires broke out, while many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the hot weather. Temperatures in Penrith, which is 35 miles west of Sydney, hit 40.1C (104.2F) on Monday afternoon, while some inland towns reached nearly 41C (105.8F).

  • Ontario approves First Nations' plan to build road to Ring of Fire

    TORONTO — Ontario says it has approved a plan to build a road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire. But Mining Minister George Pirie has refused to answer when the road would be built. The province says the plan was designed and put forward by Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation. The region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area. Webequie First Nat

  • Trapped at home, Southern California woman's front door blocked 9 feet of ice

    With nine feet of snow piled up outside her home in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, Christine Foster said Monday that she and her 76-year-old father remain trapped in their three-story cabin where their supply of food is running low. On Feb. 23, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains, the first in more than three decades. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.

  • China Square: The cheap Chinese shop at the centre of Kenya row

    Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.

  • Death toll rises to 13; teenager hikers rescued in Southern California: Winter storm updates

    At least 13 deaths were reported from the storm, which began several days ago by dumping several feet of snow in California's mountains. Updates

  • Rains lift SLO County out of drought conditions. How full are lakes and reservoirs?

    Santa Margarita Lake has been overflowing since early January.

  • 13 times solar storms caused freak events on Earth, from detonating mines to crashing financial markets

    Our sun is getting active, meaning more solar storms could affect Earth. Past eruptions have killed satellites, cast votes, and caused blackouts.

  • Toronto hopes to clear snow by week's end, but forecasts suggest more winter weather looms

    The City of Toronto says it hopes to finish clearing snow left behind from last weekend's major snowstorm in the coming days, but meteorologists say there may be more snow in store later this week. Barbara Gray, transportation services manager for the City of Toronto, says snow plowing operations are mostly completed and crews are focusing on cleaning up blocked sidewalks and bike lanes, and will start to remove snow from large piles that are restricting traffic. "I'm hopeful that we'll get it a

  • The Government is taxing wind farms out of existence

    With electricity prices soaring, the public may have little sympathy for the bosses of power generators bemoaning their lot. In many cases, their firms have seen profits rocket alongside prices as their underlying costs remained fixed. And yet the executives of seven wind companies have recently written to the Chancellor warning that the Government is crippling their industry.

  • Alberta oilsands tailings release hidden from First Nation an audacious act of "environmental racism": Elizabeth May

    Federal politicians have joined the chorus of anger over Imperial Oil’s failure to alert a downriver First Nations community of a massive release of oilsands tailings first reported last May. “This is an outrageous act of environmental racism,” Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May told Canada’s National Observer. Her comments came the day after Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam released a statement accusing Imperial Oil of hiding the massive spill from the nation. In two separate

  • Harnessing geothermal energy in a Nova Scotia battery factory

    Beyond making batteries for renewable energy storage, the Surrette Battery Company has been utilizing geothermal energy since the mid-1990s.

  • Sunken oil tanker believed found off Philippines

    STORY: Authorities in the Philippines believe they've located the wreck of the oil tanker that sank off its coast last week, creating an oil spill.And like so many similar accidents before it, left local communities in fear of how much damage is going to be done to the environment and their own livelihoods before it's over.This is the province of Oriental Mindoro. From the sky you can see the accumulating oil slick on its beaches - the dark patches in the sea and sand.The sunken ship is thought to be 1,200 feet below sea level and was carrying 211,000 gallons of oil when it went down, and it's not yet known how much oil has escaped.Florante Favroa is a fisherman. The government has halted fishing operations and now he says he's afraid he won't be able to afford to feed his children. He also said pollution has given him headaches and pain in his nose.Philip Servancia is another fisherman nearby. He's saying that the people are are using buckets and sacks to pick up the little oil they can.It's still not clear what caused the tanker, called the MT Princess Empress, to sink. Although the coast guard has said it suffered engine trouble in rough seas. All 20 crew members were rescued before it went down.The local governor has promised to seek compensation for the disaster. About 89,000 acres of coral reef, mangroves, and sea-grass are potentially affected.

  • Penguins Enjoy Snow Day at Calgary Zoo

    A group of penguins enjoyed a February snow day at the Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada, as seen in a video released online.This footage, which a representative of the zoo said was captured at the zoo’s outdoor penguin habitat, shows a group of penguins waddling through and climbing up and down piles of snow.“With the recent heavy snowfall hitting our city, many of us chose to stay warm indoors – but not these birds! Watch as our king penguin colony eagerly headed outdoors and into that fresh white powder! It’s winter enrichment at its best,” read a caption accompanying the post. Credit: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo via Storyful

  • Exclusive-U.S. solar panel imports from China grow, alleviating gridlock, officials say

    (Reuters) -U.S. imports of solar panels are finally picking up after months of gridlock stemming from implementation of a new law banning goods made with forced labor, according to two Chinese solar companies. A White House official confirmed the thaw in shipments at an energy conference on Monday, attributing it to clearer rules around complying with the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA). The gains are a relief to major Chinese suppliers including Trina Solar and Jinko Solar, who are finally getting products into the lucrative U.S. market after long delays.