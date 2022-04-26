Major Clovis street closed as bomb squad looks at suspicious box

A major street in Clovis was closed off as police check a suspicious box on the side of the road.

Just before 5 p.m. Clovis police received a report of a person in a vehicle leaving a suspicious black box on the side of the road at Willow and Spruce avenues, according to Clovis Police Public Information Officer Ty Wood.

Police closed Willow Avenue between Herndon and Alluvial avenues. Bomb squad was en route to the area.

