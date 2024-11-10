Major champion A Lim Kim edges Russian rookie to claim second LPGA title at Lotte Championship

EWA BEACH, HAWAII - NOVEMBER 09: A Lim Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 at Hoakalei Country Club on November 09, 2024 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

South Korea's A Lim Kim, a major champion, clinched her first LPGA title as a tour member at the Lotte Championship. The 2020 U.S. Women's Open winner narrowly edged Russia's Nataliya Guseva by two strokes in her 100th start since claiming a major title. The victory vaults Kim into field for the CME Group Tour Championship.

"Everything is getting better," said a smiling Kim, who felt comfortable in Hawaii. The player who goes by the nickname "Queen" was a good sport with the traditional hula dance, too.

The 29-year-old Kim posted three top-10 finishes this season in 25 starts before breaking through on Oahu. She closed with a 4-under 68 for an 18-under total and managed to hang on despite Guseva's tenacious play. The first Russian to earn an LPGA card shot 34 on the back nine to card a closing 69.

"I really did my best out there," said Guseva, "I never gave up."

After playing five weeks in a row, Guseva will take of next week before heading to Naples, Florida, for the final event of the season.

EWA BEACH, HAWAII - NOVEMBER 09: Nataliya Guseva plays her shot from the third tee during the final round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 at Hoakalei Country Club on November 09, 2024 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Rookie Auston Kim finished a career-best third place to greatly improve her chances of qualifying for the CME Group Tour Championship. The top 60 players in the CME points race qualify for the season-ending event, which features a winner's check of $4 million. Kim moved up to 64th.

"It's been a long year, a lot of good lessons and tough moments," said Kim, "but really proud of myself for bouncing back after the tough weeks and being able to play some really solid golf."

For Angela Stanford, it was a walk to remember as the 46-year-old played her last round in her final season on the LPGA. The seven-time LPGA winner, who has played full time on tour for 24 years, finished with her head held high.

"I said going into today I wanted to be me," said Stanford, who finished tied for 26th. "I wanted to play my game. I hit every green on the back nine. Throughout my career my iron play was what I relied on, so that kind of made me get teary-eyed, because it's awesome to play the last nine holes and hit every green. Just kind of felt like me, so it was good."

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Major champion A Lim Kim edges Russian rookie to claim second LPGA title at Lotte Championship