A major California reservoir has hit its peak for the year at just over half full

Grace Toohey
·2 min read
Oroville, CA - June 02: Aerial photos of a bridge on CA 162, the Oro Quincy Highway over Lake Oroville which stands at 54% of capacity in the midst of record drought on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Oroville, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A bridge on Highway 162 crosses over Lake Oroville, shown June 2. State water officials say the reservoir reached it peak level for the year last month at 1.94 million acre-feet, just more than half its capacity. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Lake Oroville, the largest reservoir in a state system that provides water to 27 million Californians, has already reached its peak level for the year, barely surpassing half of its capacity, according to the Department of Water Resources.

Officials had warned the lake — key to the roughly 700-mile State Water Project, which pumps and ferries water across the state for agricultural, business and residential use — was at "critically low" levels on May 8.

Those levels, data from the Department of Water Resources now show, were the reservoir's highest for the year.

On May 8, Lake Oroville crested at 1.94 million acre-feet. As of Monday, it had dropped to 1.81 million acre-feet, the data show. The reservoir can hold 3.54 million acre-feet of water, almost double its current level.

State water officials said the lake was at 51% of capacity and 66% of its historical average for this point in the year.

Though well below historical levels, the reservoir has improved over last year, when drought forced the hydroelectric power plant that relies on Lake Oroville's water supply to shut down. This year's peak water level was about 400,000 acre-feet above 2021's highest point, Department of Water Resources data show.

Until 2021, water levels for the lake north of Sacramento had peaked at 2.5 million acre-feet or more each year since 2015 — about 600,000 acre-feet above this year's high.

The Department of Water Resources' forecasts Lake Oroville's water level to continue falling through the end of the year, but the agency said it does not expect the hydroelectric power plant will need to shut down.

Despite California's below-average precipitation this year, the department said Lake Oroville benefited from last October's "record-setting atmospheric river," or belts of Pacific rain, increasing its water supply.

Snowfall in December also helped boost the reservoir, the department said, but the driest January, February and March of this century left Oroville with "below average storage for the season."

"DWR is taking actions to conserve as much water as possible within Oroville reservoir," the agency said, both to help ensure salmon migration isn't interrupted and to prepare for the possibility of a more severe drought next year.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michael B. Jordan Steps Out at L.A. Nightclub Following Breakup from Lori Harvey

    Earlier this month, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey split after over a year of dating

  • B.C. animal shelters overwhelmed due to cats rescued from hoarder, owners giving up pets

    The B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says its shelters are overwhelmed with cats from recent rescues. In a statement released Monday, general manager of communications Lorie Chortyk says the organization has been responding to several hoarding cases in which "up to 100 cats" are being rescued at a time. "This time of year is always very busy with incoming animals and these large-scale intakes place additional demands on our facilities and resources," said Chortyk. According

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Drive to Survive's reach goes beyond F1 fans. Now, other sports want to copy show's success

    As a kid, Mike Janik could be found spending his days crashing Hot Wheels cars together and playing racing games. Now, two decades later, he's "giddy" knowing he's attending this weekend's 2022 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal — and can check watching "the pinnacle of motorsports" off his bucket list. Growing up, Janik had always followed more of the rally scene. Until one day, he stumbled upon F1 highlights on YouTube and his interest went "from zero to 100." "I went from having no k

  • Damian Warner withdraws from this week's track and field nationals with sore knee

    Damian Warner is the latest Canadian Olympian to scratch this week's track and field nationals from their competition schedule due to injury. The 2020 Olympic decathlon champion has withdrawn from the Langley, B.C., event with a sore knee that has hampered the London, Ont., native "off and on all year," according to his coach. "We are not taking any chances," Gar Leyshon told CBC Sports on Monday afternoon. "We are just being cautious with [world championships less than] a month away. Worlds is

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Prince scores 5th of season as Houston Dash defeat North Carolina Courage

    Canada's Nichelle Prince scored what eventually proved to be the game-winning goal as the Houston Dash defeated the North Carolina Courage 4-3 on Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Ajax, Ont., native scored in the 51st minute of the game, to put her team up 4-1 at the time. It was the 27-year-old's fifth goal of the season, putting her in fourth place among the NWSL's top scorers this season. The forward played 70 minutes, while teammates and fellow Canadian national team members Sophie Schmidt and Allysh

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • NHL Draft: Predators' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Nashville Predators should look to replenish their defensive prospect pool with their mid first-round selection.

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.