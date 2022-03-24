A major Broward street shut down for investigation of a midday shooting

A shooting around noon just outside Fort Lauderdale has closed Broward Boulevard in both directions just west of Interstate 95.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has asked drivers to avoid the area of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue while the shooting is investigated.

BSO Fire Rescue said it took a man in his 30s who had been shot in the chest to Broward Health General Hospital as a level 1 trauma alert patient.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

