Major blow for Sale as Faf De Klerk’s departure is announced

Faf De Klerk is to depart Sale at the end of the season after a five-year spell at the AJ Bell Stadium during which he has become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

In a blow to the prestige of the Gallagher Premiership following the reduction in salary cap to £5million, De Klerk will leave alongside fellow South Africa 2019 World Cup winner Lood De Jager.

The 30-year-old’s international career had stalled until his stellar form at the Sharks propelled him back into Springboks selection and he has been first choice scrum-half ever since.

De Klerk has made 95 appearances for Sale since signing in 2017 and is set to join Japanese side NTT Docomo Red, while 29-year-old lock De Jager has accumulated 25 outings in an injury-hit stay in Manchester and is expected to return to South Africa.