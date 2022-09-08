Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break.

About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire.

“Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at Lodi’s Industrial Substation, the City has lost 1 of the 3 main energy supply feeds it relies upon for electric service,” the city’s municipal electric company announced. “The remaining two PG&E sub-transmission lines are unable to meet the current and forecasted energy demands at this time and (PG&E) has requested the City of Lodi to shed 35 (megawatts) of load within our service territory.

“While the City has completed repairs on its end, we are waiting for PG&E to respond and inspect these repairs prior to re-energizing facilities. Lodi Electric will work to rotate these emergency outages and to minimize the impact for our customers during this emergency event. We anticipate full restoration by 9 p.m.”

City Manager Steve Schwabauer said about 9,400 customers were affected.

Just a day earlier, Lodi was one of six cities told to conduct rotating blackouts because of a misunderstanding between its umbrella agency, the Northern California Power Agency, and the organization that runs the state’s electricity grid, the Independent System Operator. About 1,372 customers lost power for about an hour.

Wednesday’s blackouts came with temperatures at 106 degrees in the city — and the state under a Flex Alert as grid managers urged Californians to conserve energy.