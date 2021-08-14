Major 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

Map of the epicenter

A major earthquake has struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti.

The 7.2-magnitude quake hit the west of the country, with its epicentre about 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Officials told reporters there had been fatalities. Images of damaged and collapsed buildings were shared on social media.

Haiti is still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake.

The USGS said Saturday's quake was recorded at a depth of about 10km. Its epicentre was about 150km from the densely populated capital of Port-au-Prince.

"I can confirm that there are deaths, but I don't yet have an exact toll," Jerry Chandler, Haiti's director of civil protection, told AFP news agency.

"We're still collecting information."

The 2010 earthquake killed more than 200,000 people and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and the economy.