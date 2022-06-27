Majic Wheels Corp. Appoints Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer

The fintech and blockchain-centered enterprise is proud to expand its highly experienced and dynamic roster through its recent add-on

HOUSTON, TEXAS, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC: MJWL), a Wyoming-based holding company priming itself as a mainstay in the disruptive tech space through strategic mergers and acquisitions, is pleased to announce that it is welcoming a new member to its C-suite.

Joining the diverse, global team behind the Majic Wheels operation is Jeffrey Coats, who brings with him a rich background ranging from political analysis to internet-focused equity investment and high-level consulting.

He will be assuming the official roles of Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board, in addition to overseeing investor relations, banking relationships, as well as financial and corporate activities to properly position the company for a future NASDAQ uplisting.

Currently, a co-managing partner at private investment firm Bowery Investments LP and managing director of financial and investment consulting company Maverick Associates LLC, Jeffrey has previously been a board of directors member of several publicly traded and a myriad of privately-held organizations.

Jeffrey also served as President and CEO of Autobytel/AutoWeb (ABTL/AUTO) for over a decade, and successfully led the organization’s turnaround.

Prior to this, Jeffrey was Managing Director of GE Capital Corporate Finance Group, Inc. (“CFG”), a subsidiary of General Electric Capital Corporation, where he founded and managed CFG’s Restructuring Group, which provided debt and equity solutions.

He continues to serve on Fathom Realty’s board (FTHM), a publicly traded real estate brokerage enterprise, as Chairman of the Compensation Committee and an Audit Committee member.

Equipped with a BBA in Finance from the University of Georgia, an MBA in International Management from the American Graduate School of International Management, and unique insight developed through deep experience, the holding company firmly believes that Jeffrey will make a fantastic addition to the executive lineup.

Jeffrey comments on his recent appointment: “I am extremely excited to be part of Majic Wheels at this particular time because it truly feels like the internet all over again in 1995, with somewhat similar ups and downs. Adversity always creates opportunity for those with the right attitude!”

David Chong, CEO, Majic Wheels, comments: “Everyone at Majic Wheels looks forward to utilizing Jeffrey’s strengths and skillset to further solidify the brand in the Fintech, Insurtech, and software development sectors, and collaborating toward sustainable company growth and expansion.”

For more on Majic Wheels Corp., please refer to its website: https://majiccorp.co/.

Its Twitter and Discord— https://twitter.com/MajicCorp and https://discord.gg/apolloassets— are also helpful resources for breaking news and updates.

About Majic Wheels Corp. 

Majic Wheels Corp., listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market (OTC) under the trading symbol “MJWL”, is a Wyoming holding corporation positioning itself as a power player in advanced, disruptive industries like Fintech, Insuretech, software development, and crypto via thoughtful and varied acquisitions.

Composed of a team with multiple decades' worth of experience and diverse backgrounds that grant them matchless insight and analysis capabilities, Majic intends to be two steps ahead of the fast-paced, ever-changing, competitive crypto market.

For additional information on Majic Wheels Corp., please refer to the company’s website: https://majiccorp.co/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Majic Wheels Corp.
For further details, please contact:
Email: ir@majiccorp.co


