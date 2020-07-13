Can Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Continue To Grow Its Returns On Capital?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Majesco, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$10m ÷ (US$160m - US$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

Therefore, Majesco has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Majesco's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Majesco, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Majesco Tell Us?

The fact that Majesco is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 9.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Majesco is employing 293% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Majesco gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 71% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Majesco does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

