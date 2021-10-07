Maitri to Attend Marijuana Business Conference 2021; Schedules Meetings with Executives in Las Vegas

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maitri Holdings, (“Maitri” or the “Company”), Pennsylvania’s locally-owned cannabis company that is the No. 1 producer of craft flower in the state with one of the most diverse strain libraries in the U.S., announced today the Company is attending Marijuana Business Conference 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 19-22 and scheduling meetings with interested industry members to discuss the company’s rapid Pennsylvania expansion heading into 2022, leading genetics program focusing on craft cannabis at scale, and curated menus designed specifically with individual patient needs in mind. To schedule a meeting with a Maitri executive, email maitri@cmwmedia.com.



“We look forward to attending MJBizCon in person since the announcement of our third location in Greensburg, and offering meetings with like-minded cannabis leaders at the industry’s biggest trade show to showcase our passion for helping our local communities on the east coast,” said Maitri CEO Jimil Wilson. “We have been building our market dominance and perfecting our grow and breeding operations in the state of Pennsylvania, and we look forward to opening our newest location in Greensburg where we will be offering a hybrid of quality, speedy service and a personal touch for our patients.”

Maitri executives are scheduling meetings with interested parties to discuss the rapidly growing Pennsylvania cannabis market’s rapid growth and market drivers; the Company’s premier genetics program, including new strains that Maitri has introduced to the Pennsylvania market; and the Company’s social equity efforts designed to help patients in marginalized communities find alternatives to managing their health and wellness. Pennsylvania's medical cannabis sales brought in $909.4 million between April 2020 and March 2021, and those figures are only expected to grow, according to data and analytics provider Headset.

MJBizCon, which went virtual in 2020, is hosted annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, and attracted more than 31,500 cannabis professionals in 2019, a 14% increase from 2018 and a record turnout.

MJBizCon is produced by leading cannabis industry news publication Marijuana Business Daily. To register and purchase tickets for the event, visit: www.mjbizconference.com . For more information about the show and to schedule meetings with Maitri representatives, email maitri@cmwmedia.com.

Maitri’s founders are third-generation Southwestern Pennsylvania residents who became cannabis advocates after personally benefiting from cannabis in their own journeys toward health and wellness. Maitri assures its customers the highest quality of cannabis that can be produced, as well as strains that are new for the Pennsylvania market.

About Maitri Holdings

Maitri Holdings is a Pennsylvania-based vertically integrated cannabis company comprised of cultivation and production subsidiary Maitri Genetics and retail subsidiary Maitri Medicinals.

Maitri Genetics has one of the most diverse cannabis strain libraries in the U.S. with operations including a tissue culture lab, propagation, and more. Maitri Genetics introduces new strains into the Pennsylvania marketplace, offers legacy strains, and cultivates small batch craft cannabis.

Maitri products are available at locations throughout Pennsylvania, including at Maitri Medicinals dispensary locations in Pittsburgh and Uniontown. Maitri Medicinals’ third dispensary is slated to open in Greensburg in late 2021. To learn more, visit www.maitrimedicinals.com.

