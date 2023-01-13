Maitland Conservation staff outline impacts of Bill 23 for board members

WROXETER – Maitland Conservation (MC) board members requested staff to bring forth a summary of key points to help them better understand how Bill 23 – the More Homes Built Faster Act – will impact conservation authorities.

General Manager Phil Beard presented a report outlining critical points to members at the Dec. 21 regular board meeting.

“I tried to pick out the key messages that you might want to share with your municipal and provincial reps,” said Beard.

The five points that Beard presented to the board are as follows:

Lack of consultation on changes that impact conservation authorities

The Minister of Environment, Conservation, and Parks established a multi-stakeholder Conservation Authority Working Group to review and provide input on changes to the Conservation Authorities Act. The working group consisted of representatives from AMO, the development industry, and agricultural groups.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry should have consulted with the working group regarding the proposed changes included in Bill 23. Unfortunately, there has yet to be an indication if the minister will re-establish the working group to discuss the upcoming regulatory changes that impact conservation authorities.

Restricting a municipality’s ability to partner with conservation authorities for land use planning support

Bill 23 will prohibit municipalities from continuing to work with conservation authorities to provide technical support on land use planning matters beyond natural hazards and drinking water source protection. The current model enables municipalities to use existing expertise within conservation authorities to fulfill responsibilities for natural heritage and water resources while saving time and money for applicants. This change would require municipalities to hire additional expertise or consultants to support these matters.

Downloading of conservation authority regulatory responsibilities to municipalities

Development subject to Planning Act authorizations should not be exempt from conservation authority permits, and CA regulations should not be delegated to municipalities. Municipalities do not have the expertise to review applications for development in a flood plain, shoreline, river valley, and wetland areas or to deal with applications to alter watercourses or interfere with wetlands. The watershed, not municipal boundaries, should continue to be the scale used to assess natural hazards.

Development should pay for development

Fees are based upon the cost to review and process applications received. Bill 23 will allow the minister to temporarily direct a CA to maintain fees charged for the programs and services it provides at current levels, including fees for reviewing and commenting on planning and development proposals and permits. Conservation Ontario anticipates that the minister will issue a regulation to all conservation authorities to freeze fees as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Intensification of development should be directed away from hazardous areas

The Planning Act is being amended to allow up to three housing units per lot in municipally-serviced settlement areas. This increase in housing units should not be permitted in areas that are located in areas subject to flooding and or erosion. Municipalities and conservation authorities should be allowed to identify areas where it is safe to intensify development. Increasing development and the number of people living in flood and/or erosion-prone regions will increase the risk of loss of life and property damage.

“That’s really a decision that should be between municipalities and authorities, to identify areas where it’s safe to intensify development,” said Beard. “So, it’s just increasing the risk of loss of life and property damage. And insurance companies. We talked to Tracy MacDonald at our last CFI meeting from Trillium Mutual Insurance, and she said, ‘we’re not going to pick up that extra risk.’ So that means it’s going to go back on your provincial emergency or your disaster relief funding.”

Beard told MC board members that these five were the most significant issues he had picked out but that more information about conserving natural heritage is coming at the next meeting.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times