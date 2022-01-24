Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program
NANTES – 24 January 2022
Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 17 and 21 January 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
17-janv-22
FR0013153541
10,662
20.0304
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
17-janv-22
FR0013153541
4,497
20.0436
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
17-janv-22
FR0013153541
1,656
20.0608
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
17-janv-22
FR0013153541
2,778
20.0330
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
18-janv-22
FR0013153541
10,535
19.8028
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
18-janv-22
FR0013153541
4,592
19.7669
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
18-janv-22
FR0013153541
1,603
19.7667
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
18-janv-22
FR0013153541
2,917
19.7596
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
19-janv-22
FR0013153541
10,813
19.6788
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
19-janv-22
FR0013153541
5,436
19.6655
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
19-janv-22
FR0013153541
1,644
19.6717
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
19-janv-22
FR0013153541
3,175
19.6627
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
20-janv-22
FR0013153541
10,092
19.8497
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
20-janv-22
FR0013153541
5,564
19.8428
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
20-janv-22
FR0013153541
1,765
19.8420
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
20-janv-22
FR0013153541
3,381
19.8399
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
21-janv-22
FR0013153541
11,080
19.7001
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
21-janv-22
FR0013153541
6,233
19.6632
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
21-janv-22
FR0013153541
1,853
19.6831
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
21-janv-22
FR0013153541
3,508
19.6671
TQEX
A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.
About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”
Contacts
Investor Relations
Press Relations
Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot
Pierre Barbe
