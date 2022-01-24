Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 24 January 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 17 and 21 January 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-janv-22 FR0013153541 10,662 20.0304 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-janv-22 FR0013153541 4,497 20.0436 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-janv-22 FR0013153541 1,656 20.0608 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-janv-22 FR0013153541 2,778 20.0330 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-janv-22 FR0013153541 10,535 19.8028 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-janv-22 FR0013153541 4,592 19.7669 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-janv-22 FR0013153541 1,603 19.7667 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-janv-22 FR0013153541 2,917 19.7596 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-janv-22 FR0013153541 10,813 19.6788 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-janv-22 FR0013153541 5,436 19.6655 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-janv-22 FR0013153541 1,644 19.6717 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-janv-22 FR0013153541 3,175 19.6627 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-janv-22 FR0013153541 10,092 19.8497 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-janv-22 FR0013153541 5,564 19.8428 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-janv-22 FR0013153541 1,765 19.8420 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-janv-22 FR0013153541 3,381 19.8399 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-janv-22 FR0013153541 11,080 19.7001 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-janv-22 FR0013153541 6,233 19.6632 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-janv-22 FR0013153541 1,853 19.6831 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-janv-22 FR0013153541 3,508 19.6671 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website .

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

