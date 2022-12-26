Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

·2 min read
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON
MAISONS DU MONDE’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Nantes, 26 December 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 19 December 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

19-déc-22

FR0013153541

9,794

11.1401

XPAR

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

19-déc-22

FR0013153541

2,760

11.1407

CEUX

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

19-déc-22

FR0013153541

827

11.1432

AQEU

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

19-déc-22

FR0013153541

493

11.1434

TQEX

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

20-déc-22

FR0013153541

7,327

11.2448

XPAR

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

20-déc-22

FR0013153541

2,304

11.2528

CEUX

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

20-déc-22

FR0013153541

629

11.2994

AQEU

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

20-déc-22

FR0013153541

307

11.3169

TQEX

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

21-déc-22

FR0013153541

8,907

11.5462

XPAR

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

21-déc-22

FR0013153541

2,514

11.5551

CEUX

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

21-déc-22

FR0013153541

681

11.5501

AQEU

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

21-déc-22

FR0013153541

478

11.5491

TQEX

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

22-déc-22

FR0013153541

8,831

11.7476

XPAR

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

22-déc-22

FR0013153541

2,410

11.7490

CEUX

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

22-déc-22

FR0013153541

561

11.7433

AQEU

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

22-déc-22

FR0013153541

300

11.7189

TQEX

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

23-déc-22

FR0013153541

9,435

11.8916

XPAR

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

23-déc-22

FR0013153541

2,691

11.8961

CEUX

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

23-déc-22

FR0013153541

757

11.9064

AQEU

Maisons du Monde SA

9695009DV2698O4ZBU71

23-déc-22

FR0013153541

432

11.8907

TQEX

 

 

 

 

62,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe. stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model. the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally. through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020. the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021. Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world. so that we create unique. heartful and sustainable places. together.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor Relations

Press Relations

Carole Alexandre

Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78

Pierre Barbe

Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51

calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com

pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

 

Attachment


