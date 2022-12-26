Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program
PRESS RELEASE
UPDATE ON
MAISONS DU MONDE’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Nantes, 26 December 2022
Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 19 December 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
19-déc-22
FR0013153541
9,794
11.1401
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
19-déc-22
FR0013153541
2,760
11.1407
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
19-déc-22
FR0013153541
827
11.1432
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
19-déc-22
FR0013153541
493
11.1434
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
20-déc-22
FR0013153541
7,327
11.2448
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
20-déc-22
FR0013153541
2,304
11.2528
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
20-déc-22
FR0013153541
629
11.2994
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
20-déc-22
FR0013153541
307
11.3169
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
21-déc-22
FR0013153541
8,907
11.5462
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
21-déc-22
FR0013153541
2,514
11.5551
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
21-déc-22
FR0013153541
681
11.5501
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
21-déc-22
FR0013153541
478
11.5491
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
22-déc-22
FR0013153541
8,831
11.7476
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
22-déc-22
FR0013153541
2,410
11.7490
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
22-déc-22
FR0013153541
561
11.7433
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
22-déc-22
FR0013153541
300
11.7189
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
23-déc-22
FR0013153541
9,435
11.8916
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
23-déc-22
FR0013153541
2,691
11.8961
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
23-déc-22
FR0013153541
757
11.9064
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
23-déc-22
FR0013153541
432
11.8907
TQEX
62,438
A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.
About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe. stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model. the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally. through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020. the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021. Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world. so that we create unique. heartful and sustainable places. together.”
***
Contacts
Investor Relations
Press Relations
Carole Alexandre
Pierre Barbe
Attachment