Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program
MAISONS DU MONDE’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Nantes, 3rd January 2023
Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 26 December 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
27-déc-22
FR0013153541
9,566
11.5127
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
27-déc-22
FR0013153541
2,706
11.5021
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
27-déc-22
FR0013153541
763
11.4915
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
27-déc-22
FR0013153541
432
11.4895
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
28-déc-22
FR0013153541
9,413
11.5417
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
28-déc-22
FR0013153541
2,780
11.5453
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
28-déc-22
FR0013153541
648
11.5590
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
28-déc-22
FR0013153541
433
11.5675
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
29-déc-22
FR0013153541
9,521
11.7242
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
29-déc-22
FR0013153541
2,879
11.7254
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
29-déc-22
FR0013153541
686
11.7387
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
29-déc-22
FR0013153541
417
11.7378
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
30-déc-22
FR0013153541
8,359
11.7891
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
30-déc-22
FR0013153541
2,840
11.7905
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
30-déc-22
FR0013153541
654
11.7915
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
30-déc-22
FR0013153541
340
11.7894
TQEX
52,437
A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.
About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe. stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model. the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally. through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020. the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021. Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world. so that we create unique. heartful and sustainable places. together.”
