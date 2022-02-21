Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program
UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
NANTES – 21 February 2022
Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 14 and 18 February 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
14-févr-22
FR0013153541
16,992
19.7445
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
14-févr-22
FR0013153541
13,667
19.7335
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
14-févr-22
FR0013153541
2,500
19.7291
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
14-févr-22
FR0013153541
4,213
19.7264
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
15-févr-22
FR0013153541
18,050
19.8424
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
15-févr-22
FR0013153541
12,979
19.8467
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
15-févr-22
FR0013153541
2,563
19.8065
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
15-févr-22
FR0013153541
1,672
19.7927
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
16-févr-22
FR0013153541
8,747
19.8163
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
16-févr-22
FR0013153541
3,103
19.7640
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
16-févr-22
FR0013153541
21
19.7400
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
17-févr-22
FR0013153541
16,731
19.6429
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
17-févr-22
FR0013153541
13,298
19.6580
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
17-févr-22
FR0013153541
2,424
19.6564
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
17-févr-22
FR0013153541
4,438
19.6369
TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
18-févr-22
FR0013153541
18,175
19.3241
XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
18-févr-22
FR0013153541
13,415
19.4239
CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
18-févr-22
FR0013153541
2,376
19.4041
AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA
9695009DV2698O4ZBU71
18-févr-22
FR0013153541
4,588
19.4098
TQEX
A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.
About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”
