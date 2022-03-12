Maison Margiela's SS22 "AVP" Collection Is Cottagecore-Inspired

Maison Margiela's Spring/Summer 2022 "AVP" collection, short for "Avant-Premiere," retains the house's signature sleek style infused with cottagecore elements. The range is inundated with versatility, encompassing structured, utilitarian and formal silhouettes.

The uniqueness of John Galliano's inventions has its roots in Dutch history and includes post-apocalyptic notions. Hand-me-downs are a recurring theme in the collection, which simultaneously highlights the concept of "reverse dressing." Here, tonal knitwear complements thinly-veiled dresses with sheared garments underneath.

Fitted coats that taper at the top are doused in floral tie-dye motifs. Checkered jackets of red hues and accents of brown feature pockets on both sides, with a turtleneck-like collar that can be fastened to the wearer's liking. A variety of buckles adorn color-blocked outerwear with intersecting straps below the neck, resembling that of a harness. Elsewhere, denim rompers are outlined with stitching that intentionally drapes below the sleeves. Brown knitted bucket hats round off the range alongside headscarves of various colors.

The collection is currently available for purchase on Maison Margiela's website. Peep the lookbook images above.