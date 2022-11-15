Maison Margiela x Reebok Launch Worn-Out TZ Pump Deadstock

Maison Margiela and Reebok are continuing their longstanding partnership with a new silhouette -- the TZ Pump Deadstock.

A combination of the footwear brand's archives and John Galliano's deconstructive style, the sneaker celebrates the TZ Pump that was originally released in 1990 and made famous by basketball player Dominique Wilkins. The kicks, offered in blue, red and green, are given a worn-out look that imitates the process of hydrolysis -- a technique first used by Maison Margiela in 2020 on the DDSTCK trainer.

The high-cut sneakers arrive with a white base, which is contrasted with each colorway's respective hues on the laces, forefoot, midsole, sides and more. Reebok's "The Pump" branding is found on the tongue while Reebok's logo is stamped onto the laterals.

The release marks a continuation of Reebok and Maison Margiela's partnership, which previously featured the Instapump Fury, Classic Leather, Club C, Zig CR and more.

Take a closer look at the designs via the gallery above. The Maison Margiela x Reebok TZ Pump Deadstock, priced at $1,150 USD, will launch online and at select Maison Margiela stores on November 18.