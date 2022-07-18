Maison Luxe Executes Authorized Retailer Agreement with Horus Watch Straps

FORT LEE, NJ, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is proud to announce it has executed an Authorized Retailer Agreement with Horus Watch Straps (“Horus Straps”), a premium luxury watch strap company that provides modern and stylish watch straps for watches.

     
Horus Straps was founded in 2014 and since inception has revitalized the watch strap accessory industry. Horus Straps has developed premium luxury watch straps with lifetime guarantees, known to have unsurpassed taste for impeccable ergonomic design, known to be the most comfortable and aesthetic watch straps on the market. Horus Straps are designed to perfectly compliment Swiss manufactured watches such as Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Rolex, Omega, Panerai, Tag Heuer, Bell & Ross, Hublot, IWC, and more. Horus Watch Straps is a brand worn by athletes and celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jake Paul, Michael Strahan, Karim Benzema, Meek Mill, Drew Brees, Aaron Donald, Farruko, Dan Bilzerian, Headie One, and many others.

Horus Straps CEO Mark Margulies stated, “The Horus team and I are proud to welcome Maison Luxe as a Horus Authorized Retailer. Boasting a vast knowledge of luxury goods and having a keen fashion sense, we hold our partnership with Maison Luxe in high regard.”

Maison Luxe CEO Anil Idnani stated, “We are happy to partner with Horus Straps and look forward to selling their products to all of our customers both private and wholesale. Horus makes a quality product and fills a major void in the premium accessories market. Their team has done a phenomenal job with marketing their product, gaining a large market presence as well as celebrity attention.”

ABOUT HORUS WATCH STRAPS

Horus Watch Straps is a premium luxury watch strap company that provides stunning and functional straps for watch brands such as Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Omega. The company initially started as an eCommerce website in 2014. Ever since, Horus has been at the forefront of the new premium watch culture. Using Instagram as their primary marketing platform, Horus was the first company to push straps heavily on social media platforms. Initially gaining notoriety by employing camouflage patterns on their straps, they were further boosted with their viral Miami-inspired blue colorway. One aspect that makes Horus products unique and desirable is their ability to bring innovation to the formal Swiss watch industry. The company blends technical engineering and the latest fashion to develop market-leading straps for premium luxury watches. Horus’ straps are prototyped and tested at the highest engineering levels to give them a healthy dose of stylishness combined with comfort. To develop each strap, Horus utilizes proprietary methods taking full advantage of its material engineering and prototyping capabilities. The straps help make the Swiss watches available in the market look more fashionable and unique while preserving the luxury look of the watches.

According to Mark Margulies, Founder & CEO of Horus Watch Straps, comfort is a core focus when designing their straps. He explains that even though offering a variety of colors is a vital tenant of the business, they do not compromise on comfort and quality. He believes that their products are the best in the market because one can comfortably wear their straps on any occasion and during any season.

ABOUT MAISON LUXE

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:
www.maisonluxeny.com
201-245-1906
info@maisonluxeny.com


