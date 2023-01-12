Maison Kitsuné Sets Out to "Explore Everywhere" in SS23

French-quasi-Japanese brand Maison Kitsuné is making good on its New Year's resolution to choose the path lesser traveled as it delivers its Spring/Summer 2023 collection "Explore Everywhere."

The psychedelic melangé of garments is designed for venturing out into the unknown as it is filled with unapologetically loud prints and daring color combinations. The campaign, captured by Remi Ferrante, follows a close-knit group of friends as they navigate an unearthly landscape, reminiscent of Alice in Wonderland, but on LSD. "Immersed in the suspended reality of an otherworldly dreamscape, they are dressed in designs which adapt to and mirror their liberated ease," an exclusive press release shares.

Nodding to its heritage, white French shirts striped with shades of green and blue are crafted with Japanese kimono sleeves, its breezy silhouette matching its playful pattern. Elsewhere, khaki utilitarian matching sets add a small dose of austerity, while kelly green pleated skirts offer a feminine touch.

Maison Kitsuné’s SS23 collection will be available to shop on the brand’s website, at Maison Kitsuné boutiques and at select retailers on January 18. Take a look at "Explore Everywhere" in the gallery above.