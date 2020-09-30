Maisie Williams And Boyfriend Reuben Selby Wear Coordinating Dior Outfits In Rainy Paris

From ELLE

*Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones spoilers*

Ever since Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby burst onto our fashion radars as a couple in 2019, we've been pretty much obsessed with the pair's relationship.

Sitting FROW at runway shows for the likes of luxury fashion brands Givenchy and Thom Browe (regularly in coordinated ensembles), the actress and entrepreneur share a mutual love for design and A-list parties. Selby has even stepped up to design one of the Game of Thrones star's red carpet outfits.

While the pair have remained relatively shtum when it comes to talking about their romance – apart from the occasional, loving Instagram caption about each other – they are often seen walking hand-in-hand through the streets of Paris at fashion week, attending sporting events like Wimbledon and posing for the cameras at some of London's hottest, star-studded parties.

As a result, we have a feeling that Maisie and Reuben's romance will go from strength-to-strength over the coming months – one FROW appearance at a time.

Here's everything you need to know about Maisie Williams' boyfriend Reuben Selby:

Who is Reuben Selby?

Selby is a bonafide ‘slashie’ with job titles including: founder of modelling agency The Contact Agency, co-founder of creative agency Cortex Creatives and former communications director of his girlfriend’s social media platform Daisie.

In an interview with Dazed in June 2018, Selby opened up about his career in casting.

‘I take pictures myself as well, so I was always doing a similar thing and tried to find interesting subjects,’ he told the publication.

‘I’ve gone down a bit more of a fashion route, because I’ve worked with designers casting for shows and for magazine editorials and my own editorials too. I’ve assisted a lot of fashion photographers, stylists, and casting directors – I just tried to get as much knowledge of the industry as possible.’

The creative's brothers – Nathaniel, Luke, and Theo – are successful chefs, with 23-year-old Luke winning the 2018 award for National Chef of the Year.

September 2020: Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby coordinate outfits at Dior

A couple who dresses together, sticks together, right?

That’s the rule Williams and Reuben Selby appear to have followed for their appearance at the Dior SS21 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 29.

