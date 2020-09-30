Maisie Williams And Boyfriend Reuben Selby Wear Coordinating Dior Outfits In Rainy Paris

*Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones spoilers*
Ever since Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby burst onto our fashion radars as a couple in 2019, we've been pretty much obsessed with the pair's relationship.
Sitting FROW at runway shows for the likes of luxury fashion brands Givenchy and Thom Browe (regularly in coordinated ensembles), the actress and entrepreneur share a mutual love for design and A-list parties. Selby has even stepped up to design one of the Game of Thrones star's red carpet outfits.
While the pair have remained relatively shtum when it comes to talking about their romance – apart from the occasional, loving Instagram caption about each other – they are often seen walking hand-in-hand through the streets of Paris at fashion week, attending sporting events like Wimbledon and posing for the cameras at some of London's hottest, star-studded parties.
As a result, we have a feeling that Maisie and Reuben's romance will go from strength-to-strength over the coming months – one FROW appearance at a time.
Here's everything you need to know about Maisie Williams' boyfriend Reuben Selby:
Who is Reuben Selby?
Selby is a bonafide ‘slashie’ with job titles including: founder of modelling agency The Contact Agency, co-founder of creative agency Cortex Creatives and former communications director of his girlfriend’s social media platform Daisie.
In an interview with Dazed in June 2018, Selby opened up about his career in casting.
‘I take pictures myself as well, so I was always doing a similar thing and tried to find interesting subjects,’ he told the publication.
‘I’ve gone down a bit more of a fashion route, because I’ve worked with designers casting for shows and for magazine editorials and my own editorials too. I’ve assisted a lot of fashion photographers, stylists, and casting directors – I just tried to get as much knowledge of the industry as possible.’
The creative's brothers – Nathaniel, Luke, and Theo – are successful chefs, with 23-year-old Luke winning the 2018 award for National Chef of the Year.
September 2020: Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby coordinate outfits at Dior
A couple who dresses together, sticks together, right?
That’s the rule Williams and Reuben Selby appear to have followed for their appearance at the Dior SS21 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 29.
For their outing in the rainy French capital, the duo coordinated khaki-coloured outfits by the luxury label, with the GOT star styling her Dior anorak coat as a mini dress with multi-coloured calf-length rain boots, a Dior book tote and silk, cream-coloured face mask.
Meanwhile, her beau wore a Dior trench coat, black trousers, a cream-coloured Dior saddle bag and the same face mask as Maisie’s.
Their appearance at the Dior show comes days after they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
March 2020: Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby direct Ellesse campaign
Maisie and Reuben have teamed together on a new campaign for sports brand Ellesse and rave brand Smiley’s latest collaboration.
On Wednesday March 18, the couple debuted the campaign imagery and shared behind-the-scenes photos of the collection shoot which Williams described via a press release as celebrating ‘individuality and friendship’.
In the behind-the-scenes footage of the campaign, Williams can be seen directing and filming its stars at a London skate park and out at night, with Selby providing notes, too.
March 2020: Maisie and Reuben coordinate outfits at PFW
Maisie and Reuben coordinated outfits at the Thom Browne Show on Sunday, March 1.
Sitting FROW at the runway presentation, the 22-year-old wore a white, cream and blue check blazer, a white corset and grey striped tie and matching check trousers by Browne and a slick of blue eyeshadow on her upper eyelids.
Reuben complemented his girlfriend’s look, dressed in a multi-coloured plaid coat, matching tie and trousers. He too sported a smudge of blue eyeshadow on his lower eyelids.
January 2020: Maisie gushes about her boyfriend on Instagram
Maisie Williams might have played a ruthless fighter in Game of Thrones, but it appears she’s a softie in real life, especially when it comes to her romance with boyfriend.
To ring in the New Year, the actress shared a series of photos with her entrepreneur boyfriend during a day of potting plants.
‘This year was the best,’ Williams’ caption of the photos began.
‘I fell in love with a boy and I fell in love with myself. I started saying “no”. I stopped worrying about the past, I stopped wishing for the future, and I started loving life for what it is today - because “today is a gift, that is why they call it ‘the present’”.’
The 22-year-old continued, adding that she made time to do more things that brought her joy in 2019 and is looking forward to the New Year ‘filled with more days spent tending our pot plant children’.
Williams concluded the caption: ‘For anyone who needs to hear this: it starts with you and the changes you’re willing to make. it’s out there for you to take. so don’t just seize the day, seize your life. happy new year [sic].’
Last year, the GOT star opened up about how dressing as her character Arya Stark from the age of 14 made her feel ‘ashamed’ of her body, especially as she began to ‘mature’.
‘Around season two or three, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman but Arya was still very much like trying to be disguised as a boy,’ she told Vogue.
‘I had really short hair and they’d constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly.
‘They’d also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started and, I don’t know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year, and I felt kind of ashamed for a while.’
However, since the show ended last year the actress said she has experimented with her style, describing it as feeling more ‘feminine’ and that it has been ‘nice’ to embrace her body.
‘In this new phase of my style it’s nice to look more feminine, have a real waistline, and, you know, embrace the body I have,’ she said.
September 2019: Maisie wears dress designed by JW Anderson and Reuben
The actress was photographed at the 2019 Emmys wearing a custom design by JW Anderson and her boyfriend. The designers are believed to have begun talks about a collaboration over the summer.
‘I’ve always wanted the perfect custom red carpet dress—something that I feel really confident and comfortable in,’ Williams said in a statement about the design to ELLE.com.
‘I asked Reuben if he would design something with me in mind; my height, my shape, my likes and insecurities. I love collaborating on the dresses I wear, I wish I could do it more. Being five feet tall it is almost impossible to wear something straight off the hanger.’
The design featured a sleeveless, asymmetrical silhouette in black adorned with custom embroidery and crystals.
Speaking about the look, Selby added in a statement: ‘I've been following Jonathan's work since his first womenswear collection so I'm pretty familiar with his style.
‘I think we have a similar way of visualizing things, which meant that when he saw the sketches he immediately understood the concept and what we were trying to achieve.’
February 2019: Maisie and Reuben go 'official' at PFW
The couple were first linked together last February and sat FROW during Paris Fashion Week at shows including Thom Browne and Givenchy.
The actress was previously in a relationship with Ollie Jackson, co-founder of 100 Tons of Plastic.
