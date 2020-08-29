Is Maisie Williams' new doomsday comedy Two Weeks to Live to die for?

From Digital Spy

Game of Thrones was, for the majority of its eight-season run, no laughing matter. As the stakes increased, there was little room for wise cracks, so it's hardly surprising that one of its stars has pivoted towards comedy.

"[It was refreshing to work on this], absolutely," said Maisie Williams about Sky One's Two Weeks to Live.

"I've never worked on a comedy or anything like it. Every day was just pure joy. I woke up at 4am smiling.

"It's just a different experience. It's nowhere near as fun doing dramas."

Williams is the face of the show which revolves around...well, we'll let her give you the rundown.

"It's about a girl called Kim (played by Williams) who has been living in confinement (a cabin in the middle of nowhere) for 16 years of her life, and the show opens with her stepping out into the real world for the first time," she told Digital Spy.

But don't let her wide-eyed wonder fool you. Yes, she's terrified of hand dryers and nearly breaks her neck wearing heels for the first time, like a toddler playing dress-up with her mum's wardrobe. But Kim knows her way around a gun, and she's dead handy at hand-to-hand combat.

Similarities will, undoubtedly, be drawn between her and Arya.

"She's got a bucket list of things that she wants to do," continued Williams, all of which are contained within the pages of Kim's leather-bound book, her trusty travel companion.

Think Arya's kill list, but with significantly less murder.

"The first on the list is go to a pub," she added. Have a merry Christmas, try karaoke and watch She's All That are just a handful of the things she wants to "do in the real world", and it's that endearing detail, coupled with Williams' baby-faced charm, that makes Kim a character that you root for, from start to finish.

