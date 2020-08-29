Is Maisie Williams' new doomsday comedy Two Weeks to Live to die for?

Game of Thrones was, for the majority of its eight-season run, no laughing matter. As the stakes increased, there was little room for wise cracks, so it's hardly surprising that one of its stars has pivoted towards comedy.
"[It was refreshing to work on this], absolutely," said Maisie Williams about Sky One's Two Weeks to Live.
"I've never worked on a comedy or anything like it. Every day was just pure joy. I woke up at 4am smiling.
"It's just a different experience. It's nowhere near as fun doing dramas."
Williams is the face of the show which revolves around...well, we'll let her give you the rundown.
"It's about a girl called Kim (played by Williams) who has been living in confinement (a cabin in the middle of nowhere) for 16 years of her life, and the show opens with her stepping out into the real world for the first time," she told Digital Spy.
But don't let her wide-eyed wonder fool you. Yes, she's terrified of hand dryers and nearly breaks her neck wearing heels for the first time, like a toddler playing dress-up with her mum's wardrobe. But Kim knows her way around a gun, and she's dead handy at hand-to-hand combat.
Similarities will, undoubtedly, be drawn between her and Arya.
"She's got a bucket list of things that she wants to do," continued Williams, all of which are contained within the pages of Kim's leather-bound book, her trusty travel companion.
Think Arya's kill list, but with significantly less murder.
"The first on the list is go to a pub," she added. Have a merry Christmas, try karaoke and watch She's All That are just a handful of the things she wants to "do in the real world", and it's that endearing detail, coupled with Williams' baby-faced charm, that makes Kim a character that you root for, from start to finish.
"When she's there (at the pub) she meets Nicky (Mawaan Rizwan) and Jay (Taheen Modak, two brothers who have vastly different approaches to life). They learn all about her story, which is bizarre to them, and hilarious."
As the night progresses, Jay decides to liven up proceedings by telling Kim that there's been a nuclear explosion and everyone has, you guessed it, just two weeks to live.
Big mistake. Big. Huge.
Kim is a "doomsday prepper", as Williams described her, and she falls for Jay's fib hook, line and sinker.
It's the spark that lights the fire and from that point onwards, all of their lives are turned on their heads.
With each of the six episodes coming in at no more than 25 minutes, a lot can happen in the blink of an eye. The narrative is pacey, and it moves in unexpected ways.
Writer Gaby Hull enjoys wrong-footing viewers and playing with their expectations. You think you know what's around the next corner, but there are a number of clever 'a-ha' moments scattered throughout that are both immensely enjoyable and prolong the tension further.
It's also gloriously funny. The series is peppered with laugh out loud gags and zinging one-liners that you'll find some use for in your every day. They're too good to ignore and are ripe for memeification.
Sian Clifford, who plays Kim's mum, enjoys the lion's share of the punchlines and she makes every delivery count.
Tina is highly strung, ferocious and stubborn as hell, all traits that she shares with Fleabag's Claire – a role for which Clifford recently won a BAFTA. And her comedic prowess is once again on full display here, cementing her status as one of the best comedy performers on TV at the moment.
The juxtaposition of Kim and Tina, two women who hunt and kill their own dinner and buy each other bomb fusers for Christmas, with brothers Nicky and Jay is a slice of comedy gold.
The pair earn more than their fair share of 'Dont f**k with me' glares from Tina as their two worlds collide.
"Having not lived the life that Kim's lived, the comedy comes from them having no idea how to handle her way of life," Modak told Digital Spy.
"So she's going off and committing crimes and doing crazy things, whereas obviously, as two normal kids just living a normal life, we're swept up on this journey.
"So it's fun to see that alongside Kim and her mum who is, in our eyes, absolutely bonkers. That dynamic between the four of us is really exciting."
And yet, it's also deeply moving.
This is, at its core, about trauma. Kim is mourning the death of her father, and Tina has yet to fully unpack her own pain. Nicky and Jay, too, are still processing their own dad's death as they adjust to life without him.
It never sits still for long, but there are moments of quiet introspection that succeed in expressing the Earth-shattering, heart-stopping sucker punch of losing a loved one.
Alongside the pain, there's also joy, and the budding romance between Kim and Nicky is cotton candy sweet enough to melt even the hardest of hearts. It takes you in its arms and shelters you, if only for a moment, from the sharks circling around them.
The pair are apples and oranges. Kim knows how to set bear traps and operate any one of a number of terrifying weapons. Nicky prefers the great indoors and, when faced with danger, will either throw up faint or squeal (not necessarily in that order).
It's a show which sticks two fingers up to gender stereotypes that have long plagued TV and film.
But, as Rizwan told Digital Spy, "they really work together", in spite of their differences, "because they both are vulnerable, in their own ways".
It's also a far-fetched action bonanza – crossbows and forest shootouts are par for the course – and there's a wicked fight scene with a nod to Game of Thrones that deserves a standing ovation.
But it never takes itself too seriously, and it's during moments of extreme danger where it's at its silliest, playing with various action tropes and conventions.
Two Weeks to Live is riotous fun, with a ton of heart and soul to boot, and after the year we've all had, it couldn't have arrived at a better time.
Two Weeks to Live is available on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV from Wednesday, September 2.
