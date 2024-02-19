Maisie Williams 'Couldn't Pin Down' Her Sense of Self Because of “Game of Thrones”: 'I Was So Lost for So Long'

Maisie Williams began her fame-making role as Arya Stark when she was just 12 years old

Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Maisie Williams at London Fashion Week in September 2023.

Maisie Williams’s role as Arya Stark impacted her personal identity — and it took time for her to find the right balance.

The actress took on the famed Game of Thrones role at just 12 years old. “I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn’t pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort,” she told The Sunday Times. “It’s hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it’s done.”

Now 26, Williams is “a lot more comfortable in my own skin.” Looking back on her early years in Hollywood, Williams said that unmoored sense of self caused additional stress while seeking other acting jobs.

“It was at its absolute worst when I also was the most out of touch with myself — not knowing your identity and that kind of thing — I think rejection at that point felt so personal, so painful,” she said. “I’d solely compare myself to other actresses, and the way people looked, and all of the most destructive ways that you can compare yourself.”

Helen Sloan / HBO Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, Williams has taken time to fully explore her identity. She continues to identify as female but has examined gender fluidity, telling Tatler Magazine: “I like that I don’t need to label that, I guess, and can just express myself that way and still feel, and identify, as female.”



Williams is similarly open about who and how she loves. “I’ve never sat up and thought about my sexuality for hours. It’s like what Shailene Woodley said: ‘I fall in love with personalities and not people or genders,’” she previously told Nylon. “I have no problem with anyone who would want to be labeled, but I also think that it is no one’s business. Do what you want.”

Dominik Bindl/WireImage

The latest in Williams’ acting career is her role in AppleTV+’s The New Look. She plays Catherine Dior, the French resistance fighter sister of renowned designer Christian Dior.

The New Look is now streaming on AppleTV+.



