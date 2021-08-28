Maisie Summers-Newton claims second Tokyo gold with 100m breaststroke victory

Great Britain’s Maisie Summers-Newton celebrates winning gold (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

British swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton once again outshone idol Ellie Simmonds as she claimed her second gold of the Tokyo Games.

The 19-year-old clinched the SB6 100m breaststroke title with a Paralympic record and lifetime best of one minute 32.34 seconds.

GB’s opening-ceremony flagbearer Simmonds, whose exploits at London 2012 inspired her teenage team-mate, missed a podium place after finishing fourth, 7.6 seconds off the pace.

A-MAISIE-ING‼️🥇



It's a second gold of the Games for @maisiee26 as she sets a lifetime best and #Paralympics record of 1⃣:3⃣2⃣.3⃣4⃣ in the SB6 100m Breaststroke 🙌 #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/3tnsYox5ak — British Swimming (@britishswimming) August 28, 2021

China’s Daomin Liu took silver and American Sophia Herzog claimed bronze, clocking 1min 33.30secs and 1min 36.06secs respectively.

Games debutant Summers-Newton picked up her maiden Paralympic gold on Thursday, taking the SM6 200m individual medley crown from five-time gold medallist Simmonds, who was fifth on that occasion.

The Northampton swimmer admits her successes have exceeded expectations.

She said: “I’d hoped for the first one in the individual medley but to get two, it’s just what dreams are made of isn’t it, really?

“Just incredible obviously, I have no words. I don’t think this one has sunk in as much as the medley because I really, really wanted it, so this one is just the icing on the cake definitely.”

Ellie Simmonds is a five-time Paralympic gold medallist (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Summers-Newton and Simmonds are set to compete together again in the S6 400m freestyle on Thursday.

Asked how her more experienced team-mate is, Summers-Newton replied: “Oh yeah, she’s fine.

“I think Ellie’s here – I don’t want to speak on behalf of her – but I think obviously she’s here for her fourth games just to really enjoy it and just to be with the team. I think that’s what everyone aims for.

“She’s inspired people like me and I’m sure all the other athletes here.”

They were the favourites, and duly delivered! 📮🥇@ReeceyDunn, @BethanyFirth2, @jessica_jane96 and @Jcatchpole123 are the Mixed S14 4x100m Freestyle Relay Paralympic champions in a new world record time of 3⃣:4⃣0⃣.6⃣3⃣⏱️🔥🙌 #ImpossibleToIgnore #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ZMdkOt229m — British Swimming (@britishswimming) August 28, 2021

Britain’s mixed S14 4x100m freestyle relay team rounded off Saturday’s action in style by storming to the inaugural Paralympic title.

Reece Dunn, Bethany Firth, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jordan Catchpole combined to devastating effect, winning gold in a world-record time of 3:40.63.

There was also silver for Grace Harvey in the women’s SB5 100m breaststroke on another successful day for ParalympicsGB at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. She clocked 1:42.22.