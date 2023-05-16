Maisie Smith not ruling out EastEnders return as she reveals she’s still in the cast’s WhatApp group chat

Maisie Smith (Abbott Lyon)

Maisie Smith says she isn’t ruling out returning to EastEnders and is still an active member in the cast’s WhatsApp group chat.

The actress, 21, played the role of Tiffany Baker, the daughter of Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), for 13 years after first joining the BBC soap in 2008 aged just six.

A firm fan favourite, she originally left the show in 2014 before returning in 2018. She then made another exit in 2021 with a brief return in 2022.

Speaking about the chance of her heading back to Walford while promoting her debut jewellery collection with Abbott Lyon, she said: “Not for the minute, but you know what, EastEnders you never really leave.

“You could die on that show and come back in a couple of weeks, it’s one of them. If someone gets married or if someone dies, I’ll probably be there.

Maisie Smith first joined EastEnders at the tender age of six (BBC)

“I still follow the [official EastEnders] Instagram [account] and I’m still actually in the cast [WhatsApp] group chat. I just pipe in here and there.”

Elsewhere, she’s still firmly loved up with boyfriend Max George,

She and The Wanted singer, 34, first met while competing against each other on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020.

The pair got to know each other as friends through their time on the BBC show and reportedly grew closer after they were both chosen to perform in the Strictly arena tour early last year.

By the summer, whispers began to emerge that they were an item and they finally went Instagram official in September.

Now living together, they are currently putting the finishing touches on their first home.

“We’re so happy,” Smith said. “Me and Max are redecorating the house and it’s quite a hilarious process. We probably should have documented it because it has just been a joke. We’re like a little old couple. We just sit in, we’ll do a bit of painting and then we’ll make dinner and go to bed. We have such a little easy, nice life together.”

Drawn on what she loves most about her other half, she replied: “[I love] how much he supports every decision I make at home, in my personal life and career. He always pushes me above my beliefs, like, if I don’t think I can do something, he’ll always be there to say ‘yes, you can’. I think that is one of the things I’ll always be very grateful for, how much he supports my abilities.”

One of those abilities he is keen to nurture is music.

Smith has previously put out a handful of singles and last year starred alongside former Strictly professional dancer Kevin Clifton in a touring production of Strictly Ballroom: The Musical.

Maisie Smith says boyfriend Max George has been encouraging her to work on new music (Instagram/Maisie Smith)

She said: “It’s in process. I’m still writing a little bit and hopefully one day, I think it’s all about timing.”

In a few weeks time she will start filming for new movie Bermondsey Tales: Fall Of The Roman Empire.

Smith will play a gangster’s daughter alongside Alan Ford from Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Kidulthood’s Adam Deacon.

Another exciting project is her collaboration with Abbott Lyon.

Entitled Unique, the 22-pice collection ranges in price from £65 to £89 and includes necklaces, bracelets, bangles, as well as earrings and rings, plus hair accessories.

She said: “I’ve never done a jewellery collaboration before or even any collaboration so I was quite excited when they approached me because I’ve always liked their style of jewellery and thought it was really pretty.

Maisie Smith has recently released her debut collaboration with Abbott Lyon (Abbott Lyon)

“The whole idea is celebrating how unique everyone is. It’s for your mum, your friend, your sister, it’s for you because it’s all completely customisable and personalised to you.”

Stacey Solomon is another celebrity who has collaborated with the brand and Smith would be keen to emulate her success and branch out into other areas.

She explained: “I love fashion, that’s something that I have always been into ever since I was young. I’ve always been making fashion. I’d love to sort of head down that route.”

