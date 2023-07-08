Maisie Peters: 'I want to keep smaller venues going'

Despite playing the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Maisie hasn't forgotten the venues where she first started out

Twenty-two years old, a number one album in the bag and a fan club that includes Taylor Swift and Sam Smith.

Not a bad set of achievements for Maisie Peters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And the singer is about to add another as she takes on her biggest tour yet, playing festivals and arenas across the world.

But before she sets off she's been visiting smaller venues around the UK in the name of "keeping live music going".

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat just before an acoustic gig at Southampton's Engine Rooms, Maisie says she loves playing different venues.

"But I want to support smaller ones too," she says.

"I think it reminds you why you do what you do, and especially after Covid I want to keep places like this going. "

You might have caught Maisie's recent performance on Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage, where she played to an audience of thousands.

Or maybe you saw her earlier this year headlining shows around the world, as well as supporting Ed Sheeran on his stadium tour.

But how does preparation for an 800-capacity venue compare?

"I would say it's more chill, but it's not always," she says.

"My team laugh because sometimes I don't get changed or even brush my hair, so it's definitely more casual".

Maisie Peters was signed to Ed Sheeran's music label in 2021

But Maisie says she takes performing seriously, no matter the size of the stage, to ensure fans get the best experience.

It seems to be paying off. She's got a loyal fanbase who, if her Southampton show is anything to go by, turn up hours before it starts to guarantee a front-row spot.

And at smaller venues they're also promised a much more intimate experience.

"I love the spontaneity of the shows; we take requests, we do Q&As and I can really talk to people," says Maisie.

"If someone heckles me, I can heckle them back... always politely though."

As a musician who found her feet as a busker on the streets of Brighton, heckling is something Maisie's familiar with.

She credits that period with making her a better performer, and giving her experience of a live audience.

"You learn a lot; how to engage a crowd as well as keep them engaged," she says.

Manifesting success?

Maisie's latest album The Good Witch reached number one last week, making her one of the youngest British female solo artists to top the LP chart.

As a self-proclaimed good witch, she jokes that she's always manifesting.

She credits Taylor Swift as the reason she picked up a guitar 12 years ago, and some people even reckon Maisie could be "the next Taylor Swift".

Being compared to your idol is one thing, but Maisie can also count her as a fan.

"I love Taylor. She's my hero. So I'm very honoured by the comparison. But she's still number one to me."

The pair have yet to speak, but asked whether she's manifesting a collaboration, she smiles and answers.

"I can't tell you that because then it wouldn't happen, but I'm always manifesting, that's the thing about me."

Story continues

Small venues, big wins

By Sam Gruet, Newsbeat cost-of-living reporter

Ask most artists how they've made it to where they are now and grassroots venues rank highly in their answers.

But yet, because of rising energy bills and rents, many venues find themselves struggling to keep the doors open.

That's on top of almost two years of closed doors due to Covid, and a change in the spending habits of fans who are also going through a cost-of-living crisis.

You can see how we got here.

One show won't solve all these problems, but when a big artist like Maisie Peters chooses to play smaller gigs it's a win for grassroots venues, guaranteeing a sell-out event.

Newsbeat logo

Follow Newsbeat on Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.