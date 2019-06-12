Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki: fight date, how to watch, live stream WBSS semifinal

The World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semifinal between Mairis Briedis of Latvia and Krzysztof Glowacki of Poland will take place on June 15 in Riga, Latvia, live on DAZN. The WBO and vacant WBC world cruiserweight titles will also be on the line, with the winner securing a place in the final to face either Yunier Dorticos or Andrew Tabiti, who also fight on the same card.

Briedis, who suffered defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk in the WBSS last season, will be looking to go one step further this time when he faces the extremely dangerous Glowacki.

"I can't wait for the opportunity to get to the final," Briedis said via a WBSS press release. "We are going to have another boxing celebration in Latvia that will be watched by the whole world and give me a second chance in front of my people to achieve what I missed the first season."

"I can't wait to get in the ring in Riga," No. 3 seed Glowacki said. "I'm confident I'll beat Mairis on June 15 and move on and win the WBSS tournament and the Muhammad Ali Trophy!"

Kalle Sauerland, Comosa's chief boxing officer said, "We are expecting another exciting night at the Arena Riga. The 200-pound tournament is about finding the best cruiserweight for the future. Both Briedis and Glowacki are eager — and have the potential — to be that boxer, and they will produce a spectacular semifinal."

When is the Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki fight?

Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki will take place on June 15.

Where is the Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki fight?

The WBSS semifinals featuring Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, and Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti, will take place at the Arena Riga in Riga Latvia. The 14,500-capacity indoor arena was opened in 2016 and is primarily used for hockey, basketball and concerts.

What time does Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki start?

The Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki fight undercard is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with the main card slated for a 4 p.m. start, both live on DAZN.

Mairis Briedis record and bio

Name : Mairis Briedis

Nationality : Latvian

Born : 01-13-1985

Height : 6’1”

Reach : 75”

Total fights : 26

Record: 25-1 with 18 knockouts

Krzysztof Glowacki record and bio

Name : Krzysztof ‘Glowka’ Glowacki

Nationality : Polish

Born : 07-31-1986

Height : 6’0

Reach : 75”

Total fights : 32

Record: 31-1 with 19 knockouts

Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki fight card

Main event

Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki; WBO & vacant WBC world cruiserweight titles

Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti; Vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Undercard