Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Shooting Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men's Skeet Event Day 2 Coverage
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will be here on the Day 2 of the Men's Skeet event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The shooting event will begin at 6.30 AM. Let's have a quick look at the live streaming details of the event below.
Live streaming details for Men's Skeet event:
After an impressive display over the weekend, tomorrow is indeed going to be a crucial day for athletes like Manika Batra & Sumit Nagal. But isn't that the Monday Motivation we absolutely needed?! pic.twitter.com/RrdNrzPU04
— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 25, 2021
Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 26: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 3