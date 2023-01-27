Workman dies after being crushed by pop-up urinal in central London

There are reports a man has been crushed by the urinal

A workman has died after he became trapped under a 'telescopic urinal' in central London.

The Metropolitan police confirmed that despite the efforts of emergency services the man was critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Emergency Services rushed to the scene at the junction of Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross road outside the Palace Theatre on Friday after reports of a man being crushed.

He is thought to have sustained injuries while working on a ‘telescopic urinal’ at the location, police said.

He was freed shortly after 4pm but died of his injuries after the London Fire Brigade said sent four fire engines and 25 firefighters to rescue him.

We're sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.



Cordons remain in place at the location.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (27 January) at 1:05pm to reports of an incident on Shaftesbury Avenue, Charing Cross.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, members of our hazardous area response team (HART), members of our tactical response unit and a medic in a fast response car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.”

The worker is understood to have been performing maintenance on a pop-up urinal which rises from the ground at night.