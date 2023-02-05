New maintenance-provided villas available now in Northland’s Cadence community

The rolling hills of Kansas City’s Northland is home to the highly anticipated maintenance-provided community, Cadence Villas.

The 116-unit Cadence Villas will be among the lowest price points for homebuyers looking to enter the popular master-planned Cadence development, conveniently situated at the intersection of Shoal Creek Parkway and N. Platte Purchase Road.

The first of 54 villas in the community are expected to be complete by the end of this year and sales are already well underway. Buyers looking to move soon will want to act now - a second phase planned for the remainder of the units is under development but won’t be ready for move in until 2024 or later. And there are recently announced Builder Concession and Incentive Offers available on current inventory for buyers who can close before the end of the year. Contact the agent team for more details.

“Cadence Villas are opening in a time of unprecedented demand for new homes,” said Sandy Maag, ReeceNichols agent and community manager. “The amount of interest Cadence Villas has garnered has been extraordinary. I’m so excited about this neighborhood. It has so much to offer.”

Cadence Villas includes a wide selection of available lots, most backing wooded or open green spaces, along three cul-de-sacs, according to Maag. Residents will enjoy an integrated park and nature trail system along with a community pool.

Monthly homes association fees will cover all lawn care and irrigation costs – including snow removal. The homes association also allows for wrought fencing on each lot, perfect for pet owners, with maintenance still included inside the fencing, Maag added.

That makes Cadence Villas ideally suited for residents who are eager to free up more time to focus on their careers, children, grandchildren, travel or all of the above.

“Villa living was once seen as an option just for buyers looking to ‘right-size’ or for empty-nesters. However, a growing number of demographics are looking at maintenance-provided homes as a way to free up more time to focus on their career, family, or both,” Maag said. “The ‘lock-and-leave’ option is also attractive to those who travel, regardless of age or lifestyle, without having to worry about lawn care.”

Cadence Villas will feature homes built by an experienced, award-winning builder team including Ernst Brothers Home Construction, Hearthside Homes, Patriot Homes and SAB Homes. Each builder offers a variety of floor plans starting at 1,200-square-feet with two- and three-car attached garages, plus a variety of luxe finishes such as gourmet kitchens or a downstairs theater room.

“The location is unbeatable. Close proximity to major highways allows for a quick commute to KCI Airport, downtown Kansas City, and a variety of entertainment and shopping destinations throughout the metro,” added Maag.

Buyers interested in learning more about Cadence Villas are encouraged to contact community managers Sandy Maag or Tricia Vulje to receive updates and more information as development progresses.

Cadence Villas is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master-planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer Lamar Hunt, who also own the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cadence Villas

Location: 10714 N. Bell Street, Kansas City, MO 64155

Hours: Tuesday - Sunday 12pm-5pm; Closed on Monday

Contact: Agents Sandy Maag & Tricia Vulje at (816) 602-3406 or CadenceVillas@ReeceNichols.com

Web: huntmidwestkc.com/communities/kansas-city/cadence-villas