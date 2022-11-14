How do I maintain a solid work-life balance while working remotely? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.
·5 min read

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Have a question? Do you have an HR or work-related question you’d like me to answer? Submit it here.

Question: As a remote worker, my day never seems to end. The boundaries between work and not work are blurred and often seem nonexistent. Working remotely, I find it challenging to show my value and work ethic to leadership and my colleagues. I often work extra hard to compensate for this perception. How can I set expectations in my work life and still be a team player? – Dale

Answer You aren’t alone. Most of us want a fruitful personal life and productive work life, but competing demands tend to push us in one direction or another. While many seek work-life balance, it is better to think of it as work-life integration. Employees are pursuing the flexibility to have a choice of where, when and how work gets done, and of course, opportunities to prioritize what is important in life – both personally and professionally.

Visibility as a remote employee can often be challenging. In fact, SHRM research has shown in-person workers are five to seven times more likely to believe remote employees are less productive and work fewer hours than they do. Understandably, you feel the pressure to put in extra effort and hours. However, the research also shows this perception is incorrect. In fact, more in-person workers (27%) feel excluded from opportunities at work than remote workers (20%t), and more onsite workers (30%) feel passed over for promotions than remote workers (24%).

Here are a few ideas to help you with your work-life fulfillment as a remote employee:

• Schedule ‘me’ time. It can be difficult to log off, especially if you are already home. Make plans to see friends, family, or do a fun activity you enjoy after work. It can help to have a change of scenery and take a true break from work.

• Create a separate workspace in your home. Avoid working in common areas like your living room. A separate workspace or office makes it easier to walk away at the end of your workday.

• Take a break. Eating lunch away from your computer or taking a short walk outside can help you be more productive and feel more energized to finish your workday strong.

To demonstrate your work ethic to leadership and your colleagues, and continue to be a team player, keep these in mind:

• Be available. Use technology to your advantage – it can help your co-workers know when you are available and find easy and efficient ways to reach you.

• Communicate. Provide updates on your work to your manager and offer to help with any ongoing projects or tasks. Reach out to colleagues and offer help and feedback too. The best way to be “seen” in a remote work environment is to leverage your communication channels fully.

• Meet Deadlines. Be consistent and reliable. Your hard work can easily be seen when you complete tasks and projects well and in a timely manner. People will see you as a reliable, valued team member.

• Collaborate. Be open to other co-workers’ ideas, and brainstorm new ways of doing things. Always be respectful, even if you disagree.

• Show your value. Do more than the bare minimum of what your job requires. Look for professional development opportunities and assignments to help you grow in your career.

Remember, as a remote employee, you aren’t alone, working on an island. Being intentional and implementing some of these strategies can help you showcase your work ethic while also preserving work-life integration.

I left a job after 1 week: Should I put that on my resume? Ask HR

Work party: How do I address costume etiquette at work? Ask HR

A couple of my employees have posted negative or unflattering comments about work on social media. I am already short-staffed so firing them isn't a great option. Plus, they are generally solid performers. How should I respond? Should I deal with them individually or should I address the entire team? – Dewey

It depends on what is being said.

For better or worse, social media appears to be here to stay. In many ways, social media is an extension of water cooler talk or a coffee break, but with a broader reach.

Surprisingly, many employers, like yourself, don’t have much authority over what employees post on their social media. Employees have the right to discuss work conditions, for instance, safety, compensation, and benefits. This is what's considered a protected concerted activity under the National Labor Relations Act. However, employees can’t be completely reckless on social media, making untrue or maliciously disparaging statements, or bad-mouthing their employer with broad-stroke commentary.

So, what do you do? Here are five things:

1. Consult with your legal counsel, your state laws and the labor regulations to ensure you’re not addressing things (on employees’ social media) that shouldn’t be addressed.

2. Employees may be addressed individually or as an entire team. However, if there is a specific concern with an individual, you can speak to them directly and in private.

3. If federal or state laws don't protect the social media post, it boils down to company policies and practices. Some employers specifically have a social media policy to address these issues with predetermined consequences of such actions.

4. Termination should often be a tool of last resort. Provide channels for communication with solid performers about their dissatisfaction. After hearing from employees, decide whether coaching, counseling, training, or disciplinary action may be more appropriate. Get an idea of what is working well and what is not working well for employees. Make some adjustments if and where possible.

5. 1Ask HR to help you conduct employee engagement surveys to gauge employee attitudes and satisfaction. If solid performers are dissatisfied, there may be reasons worth investigating. This can help you retain high-performing employees and benefit talent acquisition and retention, especially in today’s competitive labor market.

With some intentional effort and gathering more information, you can move forward positively with your employees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to maintain a reasonable work-life balance when working from home.

Latest Stories

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Blue Bombers' running back Brady Oliveira rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions in the West Division final on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 fans at IG Field. The Bombers are now one win away from winning three consecutive CFL championships for the first time in franchise history. And they could win three consecutive Grey Cup titles for the first time since 1982 (Edmonton) when they tak

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing