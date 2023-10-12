Mainstream British Muslims are failed by their toxic so-called representatives

Regents Park Mosque

As one of a handful of Catholics at a Protestant school, I used to dread IRA attacks. When they struck I’d be subjected to a loyalty test: would I condemn the latest atrocity? So I can imagine how British Muslims would resent the same kind of question after recent events. They’d be entitled to think: I’m not in the business of issuing statements after atrocities, so why this one? What on earth has Hamas got to do with me? Where’s the link between my faith and one people’s terror?

You learn to lose this argument. I grew up at a time when songs denouncing “the Pope and the IRA” were sung on the terraces, making it pretty clear that the two were bracketed together in the eyes of a whole bunch of people who will never change their mind. My own background – I’m from a line of Highland Catholics who dodged the Reformation – never mattered. Catholic meant Irish meant IRA meant terrorist. When bombs go off and babies are killed, nations are polarised and enemies within – real or imagined – are identified. It’s the tribal part of human nature: visceral, unerasable and all too easily awakened.

Last week’s attacks were intended to replace the Jewish-Muslim rapprochement of recent years with sectarian hatred. The Abraham Accords have seen amazing progress, with synagogues and embassies opening in Bahrain and the Emirates. The biggest deal of all – Saudi-Israel normalisation – was fast approaching. Saudi’s Crown Prince declared last month that “every day we get closer”. As if to prove it, he invited an Israeli delegation for the first-ever official visit last week. They released a photo of a colleague praying in a skullcap, holding up a Torah against the Riyadh skyline.

Iran’s ayatollahs were stunned. They lambasted the Saudis and other Arab states, but it all looked unstoppable. Trade had doubled. Polls showed young Arabs regarding Israel as more of a trading partner than mortal foe. The idea of Jews and Muslims as mortal enemies – upon which Iranians depended – was being dismantled by a new generation. And, with it, the ideology that feeds old-school jihadi groups like Hizbollah and Hamas. History seemed to be leaving them all behind. What to do?

Last weekend’s attacks provided Hamas’s devastating answer. When Israel’s prime minister is publishing pictures of the charred remains of babies torched alive by Hamas, it explains the coming fury of the Israeli response. But it may soon be hard, perhaps impossible, for the Arab-Israeli rapprochement to continue. Polarisation will be felt, to a greater or lesser extent, worldwide. Anti-Semitic attacks in Britain are already up by about 25 per cent. Hamas apologists have been protesting outside the Israeli embassy in London. Social media amplifies the voice of fringe lunatics.

But the reaction among Britain’s general Muslim population? No one knows, but no one ever knows. The Muslim Council of Britain released an appalling statement with not a word of condemnation for the Hamas attacks. Khalid Mahmood, a Labour MP, summed it up when he said the MCB “doesn’t represent me, nor most British Muslims”. But it’s hard to find a group that does. And this is the problem.

When I think of British Muslims, I not only think of those I grew up with, but the likes of the BBC’s Mishal Husain, or Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain. Or Mo Farah, who prostrated himself in prayer before winning an Olympic gold. They are typical in that it’s odd to think of them as being different: they’re Brits who happen to pray in a certain way. Or, perhaps, not pray at all. British Muslims, like British people, come in all shapes and sizes, with all kinds of opinions. The phrase “Muslim community” is not really useful.

Surveying a religious minority is notoriously hard, with British Muslims as an integral part of the country. It’s hard to imagine a Britain without them. The most common UK baby name is Mohammed and has been for years. One in 10 British children is brought up in a Muslim household; there are almost four million British Muslims in all. There are integration issues, some severe, as there are in every European society. But overall, what goes wrong is dwarfed by the quiet, emphatic and triumphant success of what has gone right.

After last weekend’s attacks Jonathan Romain, a rabbi from Maidenhead synagogue, flagged the risk of Britain importing these troubles because “there are basically very good relationships between Jews and Muslims” here. Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi, was making this point as a guest of honour to the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi last year: a speech that would itself have been unthinkable not so long ago. This is the new trend of our time: this is what’s under attack.

The idea of Muslims being fifth columnists, nursing dark opinions far removed from everyone else, is hard to substantiate in research. Worried about Islamist expansion? Sixty-three per cent of Muslims say so, versus 67 per cent of the wider public. Just 52 per cent of the public think that Britain is a good place to be a Muslim; 76 per cent of Muslims think it’s a good place. When asked why, the main reply was: freedom of religion. Which points to Britain’s claim to be the most successful multi-faith democracy in the world.

Normal, integrated Muslims tend to run a million miles from the deranged debate – and understandably so. But this does cede the floor to the lunatics. So when someone pops into a broadcast studio described as a Muslim representative, and is then equivocal about whether Hamas’s massacre of young people should be condemned, it’s a problem. Huge progress has been made since the 7/7 attacks, but managing to find and promote British Muslims worthy of British Muslims has been a struggle.

The battle now underway is for world opinion, and a desperate attempt to revive the idea of a clash of civilisations. That’s why the tenor and nature of the debate ahead will matter. The truth is that British Muslim integration has been a huge success, so much so that to talk of Muslims as a separate group sounds daft. It’s an incredible achievement. And it’s one that, in the coming weeks and months, is worth defending.

