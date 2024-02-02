'Mainoo looks like the main midfielder now'

Kobbie Mainoo celebrates Manchester United's winning goal at Wolves

Teenage Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo enhanced his growing reputation even further with a superb winning goal in Thursday's 4-3 victory at Wolves.

It was as recently as 26 November when Mainoo made his first Premier League start at Everton and he has established himself as a first-team regular in the two months since.

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "For the past 18 months to two years, we've all been aware of Kobbie Mainoo but he's had a bad injury. Erik ten Hag has been frustrated that he's not been able to play him because of the injury. It has taken him time and he's been patient with him.

"United have had a lot of young players in the team in recent years and I think some have been promoted too soon - they've kind of fallen by the wayside a little bit. But you look at Mainoo and you can tell right from the off that he looks a player.

"He always looks to have time on the ball. He's composed, he's never rushed and he's got that great kind of awareness. He looks like a real find.

"Although he's only a kid, he looks like the main midfielder now, and the rest - Casemiro, McTominay, Amrabat - have got to fit in alongside Kobbie Mainoo, not the other way around."

