Mainland China's new coronavirus infections up by two-fold to 78 cases A security guard wearing a protective mask sits on a tree at a park, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China saw a doubling in new coronavirus cases, driven by a jump in infected travelers arriving from abroad, while more locally transmitted cases crept into its daily tally, including one in the central city of Wuhan.

China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 74 were imported infections, up from 39 a day earlier.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and epicenter of the outbreak in China, reported one new case, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, following five days of no new infections.

Three other local infections were reported elsewhere in the country.







(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)