Mainland China reports new 56 COVID cases, vs 63 a day earlier

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 22, down from 63 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 19 of the new cases were locally transmitted, down from 23 a day earlier, and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 43 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 22, mainland China had confirmed 105,603 cases.