Mainland China reports 28 new coronavirus cases vs 18 previous day

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 28 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 23, up from 18 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

All the new infections were imported, the statement by the National Health Commission said.

It reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, up from 11 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 85,775 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.





