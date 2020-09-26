Mainland China Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 8 A Day Earlier

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25, compared with eight cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, rose to 30 from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,337, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor