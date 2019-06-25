Maini replaces Boccolacci for next two F2 rounds

, finishing 16th in the points, and he elected to make a switch to endurance racing in the European Le Mans Series for 2019.

However, he now joins team for the next two rounds at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

“As I have always stated, Formula 1 remains my ultimate aim,” said Maini.

“We made a decision to try something different this year and irrespective of the results, I believe it has worked for the best as my time in the LMP2 car has definitely helped prepare me for the future.

“I'm looking forward to these next few weeks and I hope I can put my best foot forward in both rounds. I know that joining mid-season without any testing is not easy for anyone but I am prepared to take on the challenge."

Campos Racing President Adrian Campos added: “I have closely followed Arjun’s racing career for several years.

“He is a driver with the necessary blend of talent and commitment to make his prospects extremely interesting. It is fantastic to have him on board with us and our driver line-up consisting of Arjun and Jack is really strong."

suffered technical issues at his home round in Paul Ricard last weekend, and is a driver who always has to work hard to pull together budget.

It is not yet clear if Maini’s deal will extend beyond the Silverstone event.

Dorian Boccolacci, Campos Racing

Dorian Boccolacci, Campos Racing Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Joe Portlock / LAT Images