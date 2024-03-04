Maine Student Missing After Getting Off Bus in Boston: ‘We Just Want to Have Her Home'

Mimmi Huria, 18, was supposed to meet her family at Boston's South Station for her school break

Milton Police Department/Facebook Mimmi Huria

Mimmi Huria took a bus Saturday from Maine to Boston's South Station, where she was planning to meet her family, authorities said

Police said she was last seen near Dewey Square, dressed in a black coat and khaki pants

"We just want her to know, wherever she is, we are not mad with her," Huria's father said

Police say an 18-year-old student who was last seen getting off a bus in Boston on Saturday is missing.



The Milton Police Department said in a statement that Mimmi Huria took a bus on Saturday from Maine, where she attends boarding school, to Boston’s South Station.

Police said Huria was supposed to meet her family as her school break was starting. She got off the bus at South Station and was last observed near Dewey Square.

Authorities describe Huria as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with dark eyes, black medium-length hair and a slim build.

Related: Tenn. Teen with Autism Has Been Missing for 5 Days With No Leads, Authorities Say

"She was last seen wearing a black coat, khaki pants with red pants underneath and possibly wearing a head scarf," police added. She had two pieces of luggage and a guitar case with her.

The Milton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



Related: Missing Teen with Autism Found at New Mexico Walmart, About 200 Miles from Arizona Home

Tony Ngaira-Huria, Mimmi’s father, told CBS affiliate WBZ, "We just want her to know, wherever she is, we are not mad with her."



"We just want to have her home safe and sound," he added.

Related: UT Dallas Student Last Seen at On-Campus Apartment Found Dead, Police Say: ‘Sorrowful Outcome'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Milton police are asking the public with information about Huria's whereabouts to call the department at 617-698-1212. They added that transit police are assisting in the investigation.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.