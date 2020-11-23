The main winners from the American Music Awards

Some of the world’s biggest stars were among the winners at the American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift, The Weekend and Justin Bieber all heard their names called during the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Here are the main winners from the show:

Country music duo Dan + Shay were among the winners at the American Music Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Artist of the year – Taylor Swift

Favourite pop/rock female – Taylor Swift

Favourite music video – Taylor Swift (Cardigan)

Favourite soul/R&B album – The Weeknd (After Hours)

Favourite soul/R&B song – The Weeknd (Heartless)

Favourite Soul/R&B male – The Weeknd

Favourite pop/rock song – Dua Lipa (Don’t Start Now)

Favourite country song – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (10,000 Hours)

Collaboration of the year – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (10,000 Hours)

Favourite male artist pop/rock – Justin Bieber

Favourite female artist rap/hip-hop – Nicki Minaj

New artist of the year – Doja Cat

Favourite soul/R&B female – Doja Cat

Favourite male artist rap/hip-hop – Juice Wrld

Favourite artist electronic dance music – Lady Gaga

Favourite Latin female artist -Becky G

Favourite rap/hip-hop song – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)

Favourite pop/rock duo/group – BTS

Favourite social artist – BTS

Favourite Latin album – Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG)

Favourite Latin male artist – Bad Bunny