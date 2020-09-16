Main shareholders in Spain's Caixabank, Bankia give blessing to merger, sources say

CaixaBank and La Caixa's logos are seen at the company's headquarters in Barcelona

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID (Reuters) - The main shareholders in Spanish lenders Bankia <BKIA.MC> and Caixabank <CABK.MC> have given their blessing to a merger aimed at creating Spain's biggest domestic bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

One source said board meetings, which need to formally approve the deal, would be called "very shortly", possibly as early as Thursday.

The Spanish state holds a 61.8% stake in Bankia and the foundation of La Caixa holds, through its parent company Criteria, a 40% in Caixabank.

"The deal was given white smoke late last night by its main shareholders," one of the sources said, without giving any financial details of the deal.

Bankia, Caixabank and the Economy Ministry declined to comment.

Banks across Europe are struggling to cope with record low interest rates and the economic downturn sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading bankers to predict more tie-ups to cut costs.

Bankia and Caixabank announced on Sept.3 that they were negotiating an all-in share deal merger to create a lender with around 600 billion euros in assets, giving the lenders a combined market capitalization of around 16.3 billion euros (14.99 billion pounds), according to current market valuations.

No financial details of the deal have been announced so far but on Monday a source with direct knowledge of the merger talks told Reuters that Caixabank would value Bankia at around 4 billion euros.

That's a premium on the average share price of the past three months but below its current value of 4.24 billion euros after both banks' share prices have jumped considerably since the merger talks were announced.

At 0739 GMT, shares in Bankia were up 0.2% to 1.3825 euros, while Caixabank down 0.7% down to 2.003 euros.





(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Ingrid Melander)