The Main Event: The Amelia Concours

In this group of cars is a winner waiting to be crowned.

With the cars perfectly staged, The Concours d’Elegance kicked off at 9:30am on Sunday morning. Even with a full day with the cars and motorcycles on display, it’s nearly impossible to see everything there is to be seen here. Welcoming show goers with donuts on the green, there are several breakout collections within the 225 historically significant vehicles that have descended on the small Florida island town.

This year’s honoree is Chip Ganassi, so we visited his collection first. Since 1990, Chip Ganassi has dominated the race world.

One of the Ford GTs calls the RK Motors Collection home.

The judges are already making their rounds as the decision on class winners and show winners is not one they take lightly.

While the classes have expanded quite a bit over the years and attracted more variety at the concours, the classics you love are out in full force.

There is so much automotive history on the lawn, it's impossible to capture the essence of what you're walking through when you walk the field.

The Amelia is more than an event, more than a gathering, and more than a car show. While earning Best in Class and Best in Show is on the minds of entrants, the concours is a celebration of the best of the automobile.

These cars represent great racers, designers, engineers, and evolution of the automobile.

Of course, not all vehicles are on four wheels. Some of them are on three!

And there's a motorcycle class that seems to grow each year.

Which car will be crowned the winner? We'll know very soon now.

