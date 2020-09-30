'Mailmen selling ballots. Dumped in rivers. Found in creeks': Trump makes unfounded claims about mail-in voting

WASHINGTON – Voting rights experts sounded the alarm over outrageous claims President Donald Trump made about mail-in voting during Tuesday night's presidential debate and his refusal to say that he would accept election results.

From claiming mail carriers in West Virginia are "selling the ballots" to arguing that mail ballots are being "dumped in rivers" and "creeks," Trump ramped up his yearlong assault on mail-in voting with misleading and conspiratorial statements in his first debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"This is not going to end well," Trump warned, continuing his long line of attacks about mail-in voting throughout the campaign intended to cast doubt over the legitimacy of the November election.

Election experts pushed back Wednesday.

"What he said was full of misstatements and inaccuracies," Lawrence Norden, director of the Election Reform Program for the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York School of Law. "Mail-in ballots are safe and secure. We've been voting in some form by mail since the Civil War.

"It's dangerous to be making these false statements and accusations so close to the election."

Trump would not commit to refraining from prematurely claiming victory before all absentee ballots are counted. He also warned he could challenge the legitimacy of mail-in ballots to the Supreme Court to settle the election.

"I think I'm counting on them to look at the ballots, definitely," Trump said.

Here's a rundown of some of Trump's falsehoods and misleading statements about mail-in voting:

Trump misleads on 'unsolicited' mail-in ballots

Trump claimed his objection to mail-in voting is only with "unsolicited" mail ballots, adding that they're "sending millions of ballots all over the country."

Yet in the vast majority of states, including nearly every battleground state, voters simply have the option to request mail-in ballots. This includes Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona – the six states most likely to decide the election.

Millions more people are expected to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. But only nine states and the District of Columbia are holding universal mail-in elections – in which ballots are automatically mailed unsolicited to all registered voters without needing to first request one.

Five of those states, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Utah and Hawaii, planned to hold all-mail elections even before the pandemic and only one of those states – Nevada – is considered a swing state in the race for president. By far, the state that will account for most of the unsolicited mail-in ballots in the U.S. is California, which Biden is expected to win easily.

Ballots dumped in 'creeks' and a 'wastepaper basket'

Decrying mail-in voting, Trump said, "There's fraud. They found them in creeks. They found some, just happened to have the name Trump just the other day in a wastepaper basket."

It appears Trump was referring to two separate cases from last week – but neither amounts to clear examples of widespread voter fraud.

Fox News reported three trays of mail that included some absentee ballots were found in a ditch – which Trump may have been referencing when he said "creek" – in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The mail was en route to the post office and was returned to the postal inspector when discovered. Investigators did not say whether the ballots were being sent to voters or turned in by voters.

