Mailbag: Does the UFC even care if Conor McGregor fights again?

Dana White said "late 2025" for Conor McGregor before the recent civil case verdict. Has that changed? (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

What are the chances we see at least one big upset at UFC 310 on Saturday? Is the UFC the only company left that still wants to be in the Conor McGregor business? And when does carefully plotting a course through your MMA career turn into shamelessly ducking fights?

All that and more in this week’s mailbag. To ask a question of your own, hit up @benfowlkesmma or @benfowlkes.bsky.social.

@Beastin364: Does Ian Garry have any chance against Shavkat? Trying to talk myself into it after seeing the odds but seems like a mismatch.

Ian Machado Garry has surprised me enough times up to this point that I can’t sit here and say he has zero chance. I’m also not going to tell you I think he has a great chance.

That’s no knock on Garry. It’s just that ... Shavkat Rakhmonov? That boy good. Like, really good. He’s so good that we have yet to see him in anything that resembles a competitive fight. Not only has he never lost and never been to the scorecards, I don’t think you can say there has ever been a single continuous minute of action during his time in the UFC in which he wasn’t clearly winning.

Garry’s success in the UFC so far has been built on controlling the distance and pace of his fights. He’s sneakily good at dictating where and how and when the fight takes place. Unfortunately for him, I think that’s going to be really hard to do against Rakhmonov. The thing about being a 4-to-1 favorite, as Rakhmonov is right now, is that's usually there for a reason.

@titanmarsXS: Does MacGregor fight in the UFC again in light of his sexual assault case? Does the UFC even care about such things any more?

Everything I know about the way the UFC works tells me that it would absolutely welcome him back if he still wants to fight. The only times we’ve seen the UFC cut ties with fighters on ethical grounds have been in cases where those fighters weren’t popular or profitable. If a guy brings in enough money, the UFC will, like pretty much every other fight promoter in history, turn a blind eye to almost any abhorrent personal behavior.

That said, isn’t it weird that nobody at the UFC has even said anything about this yet? At all? In the days since he was found liable for sexual assault, Conor McGregor has been dumped by: a video game, the liquor brand he founded and sold and a wax museum. Basically everyone else who was making money off the McGregor brand is now running from it. Except the UFC.

I assume that at some point during this week’s pre-fight media obligations UFC CEO Dana White will be asked about McGregor, and my guess is he’ll try to stay as non-committal as possible. Expect a lot of “we’ll see what happens” kind of answers, with a side of “he’s got some stuff to deal with so we’re not thinking about it right now.”

As for McGregor himself, I’d bet he still wants to fight some time in 2025. He seems utterly unrepentant on social media and appears to have learned nothing from this experience. If anything, he might be more motivated to fight now, since MMA is the only space where he might still be welcome. The wax museum doesn’t want him, but sadly the UFC probably still does.

@RealFakeSamDunn: Who would win a global openweight MMA tournament with no weigh-ins and no drug testing? And which of today’s fighters would be likely to benefit the most from Pride rules?

First of all, I like how you included “no drug testing,” just to really capture the spirit of PRIDE.

Second, my first response was to go with Jon Jones. Just think of the creative attacks he’d come up with under a more liberal set of rules. But I think one thing we tend to forget about PRIDE rules is that they did not allow elbows to the head. Soccer kicks? Sure. Jumping up into the air and stomping the skull of a downed opponent like you’re trying to crush an empty beer can? Absolutely. Even the pro wrestling piledriver was totally fine. But no elbow strikes.

Those elbows are a huge part of Jones’ game. Is he the same guy without them? I don’t know. But basically everything Francis Ngannou does would still be permitted. And if he could get some friendly stand-ups from those PRIDE refs, who always knew how to help out a preferred fighter when needed, I like his chances even better.

@jmprobus: Last PPV of 2024 on deck. Which fights are on the 2025 wishlist?

There’s really just one: Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. It is the fight to make in 2025. The heavyweight division needs it. Jones and Aspinall need it, for their own different reasons. And the UFC would make a ton of money from it, even if it might cost a little more upfront than what it says on the contracts at the moment.

That fight is a chance to make right what went wrong when the UFC failed to book Jones vs. Ngannou. To let it slip through our collective fingers now would be an unforgivable sin.

@NeedXtoseePosts: I like him and his silly videos but does Merab think we have all forgotten he only had to fight so many killers before his title shot due to his (admirable) refusal to fight Sterling if he had "played the game" he would of got a shot much earlier.

One pattern that repeats itself often in this sport is that fighters have one perspective on how the path to the title should look when they’re on the way up the rankings, but another perspective altogether once they’re the champion.

You see it over and over. Contenders all think the champ should be fighting three or four times a year at least, taking on all comers. But once a guy actually becomes champ, suddenly he has a lot of opinions on which contenders should fight each other in order to determine who gets to try (and fail) to take his title.

Merab Dvalishvili is no different. And hey, one way to stay in the conversation between title fights is to offer opinions on who needs to do what in order to be worthy of a date with you. At least he’s funny and creative about it.

@stefansommer.bsky.social: How do you distinguish the difference between a fighter taking a measured approach to their career/legacy from a fighter who just straight up ducks and dodges matchups? Is there a linear point in a fighter's career when it goes from one to the other? If this was X I'd be cc'ing Jon Jones right meow.

Here I must paraphrase the big homie William Faulkner: It’s not so much what a person does, but the way the majority of people are looking at him as he does it.

In other words, once enough people get it in their heads that you’re avoiding certain fights, even the defensibly intelligent and measured approach begins to quack like a duck. Fighters have to be selfish. They have to look after themselves from one fight to the next, because the promoter and the fans and the media won’t do it for them.

That said, a good rule of thumb is once you know you can’t go anywhere or do anything without someone asking when you’re going to fight a certain specific opponent? Then it’s time. Either fight that guy or get out of the way.

@j0shc.bsky.social: Hey Ben, gaze into your crystal ball for a moment please:

Where is the Ultimate Fighting Championship ten years from now? Is Dana still in charge? Are they as far out ahead #1 as they currently are? Are their business practices largely the same? I’ll hang up and listen.

With the way things have changed so rapidly not just in the UFC but in the world at large, 10 years feels like a lifetime. How about five years?

I think the UFC breaks up its product across two or more different broadcast platforms. Pay-per-views will be one place, with the UFC Fight Night weekly content going somewhere else. I think we’ll see more stuff like the Contender Series, where the UFC opts for cheap content creation that also locks young fighters into long-term deals.

Basically, the parent company will continue to find more ways to wring every last penny out of the company, but without necessarily improving the end product for fans. PFL gains zero ground. The only thing remotely competing with the UFC for the combat sports dollar is other combat sports, like various forms of boxing and pro wrestling and whatever accursed spawn follows in the wake of slap fighting. (Personally? I honestly hope it’s the thing where you slap each other with tortillas.)

As for Dana White, if he’s still above ground he’s still in charge. That part is probably true in perpetuity.