Mail theft is on the rise. What to do if porch pirates prey on your Charlotte packages

A Charlotte man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison on Thursday after he was convicted of mail theft.

Soheil Akhavan Rezaie, 39, used confidential information he stole from mailboxes in Charlotte, including credit cards, tax forms and financial statements, to steal $150,000, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Rezaie’s sentencing is the latest in a series of mail thefts in Charlotte. There have been at least four other major mail theft cases in the city brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the past 18 months, the Observer reported.

Recent data show that the number of mail theft cases spiked nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were nearly 300,000 reports of mail theft between March 2020 and February 2021 – a 161% increase from the previous year, according to the most recent audit report from the U.S. Postal Service.

Here’s what to know about mail theft, and how you can prevent it from happening to you.

Your mail has been stolen. Now what?

If you suspect your mail has been stolen, you can report it to the U.S. Postal Service.

To report a stolen letter or package without a tracking number, you can fill out a form on the USPS website. A different form is available for those looking to report stolen packages with tracking numbers.

You can also file a mail theft complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-800-275-8777.

Mail theft can also be reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department online, or by calling 311.

What is the penalty for mail theft?

Stealing any type of mail is a federal offense punishable by up to five years in prison, according to federal law.

Here are some tips on how you can prevent mail theft, according to the USPS:

Don’t leave mail in your mailbox or at your door for extended periods of time

Contact the sender if you don’t receive mail you’re expecting

Don’t send cash in the mail

Have your mail delivered to a post office box

Have someone you trust pick up your packages if you can’t be home to receive them

Request signature confirmation, especially when mailing important mail

File a change of address with USPS if you move

How to track your mail

You can use the free USPS tool to see tracking updates for an item, including the date and time of delivery. To track your package, enter its tracking number on the USPS Tracking website.

USPS also offers Informed Delivery, another free service that provides daily photos of your mail before it arrives. You can sign up for the service online.

Charlotte Observer reporters Joe Marusak and Mike Gordon contributed to this story.