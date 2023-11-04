Maidenform’s Stylish and Comfortable Lace Bra Is on Sale for Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Score Black Friday-level prices weeks before the big shopping event.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is weeks away, and yet the retailer is secretly dropping huge discounts on comfortable bras. In fact, this Maidenform top-seller is up 69 percent off right now.

The Maidenform Push Up and In Underwire Bra is an Amazon-shopper favorite, which is why it has earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings to date. Several reviewers say the demi bra is “surprisingly comfortable,” and others confirm the stylish pick delivers “support and lift.” And right now, you can get it on sale for just $15—its cheapest price ever.

Shoppers obsessed with the bra love how supportive the bra is while still giving them a push-up appearance that looks as natural as they come. That’s because not only does the bra provide lift, but it also pushes breasts inward for a fuller look that accentuates the cleavage. The cups are lined with a good amount of foam padding to prevent any see-through issues under clothing. Plus, reviewers swear it “fits like a dream.”

Most of the support stems from the underwire design that gives you shape and lift without any of the poking, per shoppers. The bra is also designed with a wide band and adjustable straps that also give you additional lift. Plus, the over-the-shoulder straps can be converted to a criss-cross style to accommodate racerback tops and the like.

Oh, and have you seen how pretty this bra is? The demi bra comes in several lacey styles without compromising on support. You get to choose from cups fully outfitted in lace, options with the detail on the under cup, and picks with the accent on the band. Bonus: The bra comes in 15 colors and styles, including black, pink, and gray. Just keep in mind that the cheapest price is tied to this pretty full-coverage one.

An owner who loves the wired pick wrote, “This is by far the most comfortable underwire bra I’ve ever owned,” and even said that it “fits perfectly and the support is outstanding.”

One last reviewer who gave the bra a perfect five-star rating wrote, “It far exceeded my expectations, and it is nicer than bras that I have paid three times more for.” The shopper also referred to the bra as “beautiful, sexy, [and] true to size” and confirmed that it is “very flattering.”

Ready to take the plunge? Snap up the Maidenform push up bra now while it’s still on sale for its cheapest price yet. And if you’re interested in seeing what other options are out there, be sure to scroll for even more details below.

